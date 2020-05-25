Royal Trauma: Prince William Makes SHOCKING Admission About Becoming A Parent

Prince William just revealed how having children changed him. According to the Duke of Cambridge, it brought back unspoken emotions that he last felt during the death of his mother Princess Diana.

A Fatherhood Confession

In the upcoming BBC One documentary titled "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," the Duke of Cambridge shared his feelings about being a father. He admitted that it has brought about the biggest change in his life.

The said documentary will feature several professional athletes and how their career has greatly influenced their mental health. In the official trailer of the docu, Prince William -- who is the president of the Football Association -- could be seen speaking to Marvin Sordell, a professional soccer player who grew up without a father.

It was a situation Prince William could relate to as his mother, the late Princess Diana, died when he was only 15. Per Us Weekly, the 37-year old prince shared how hard it was for him to grow up not having his mother around.

"I think when you've been through something traumatic in life -- and that is like you say your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger -- your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it's a very different phase of life," the Cambridge patriarch said.

"And there's no one there too, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming."

However, Prince William noted how lucky he is to find a great parenting partner in his wife, Kate Middleton. He shared that they are learning the ropes of parenting together.

"We go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together," he said.

"I think emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don't ever expect or maybe you think you've dealt with and so I can completely relate to what you're saying about children coming along, it's one of the most amazing moments of life, but it's also one of the scariest."

Prince William then told the 29-year old athlete that his father "would be very proud of" him.

"So would your mom," Sordell responded. The prince smiled and said, "I appreciate that."

One With Their Mother

Prince William and Prince Harry may be leading different lives right now, but they will always be together in their mother's loving memory.

In his most recent message to the organization behind "The Diana Award," Prince William expressed their gratitude. He said that he and his brother Prince Harry will forever be appreciative of the work the organization does in the memory of their mother.

"My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop, and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty. Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever," Prince William wrote.

While everyone is doing their best to cope up with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the organization continues to provide support to young people. They strongly discourage any type of bullying.

Both William and Harry have been very active in their effort to help during this difficult time. They are trying their best to live by the example their mother has left them with.

