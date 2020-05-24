Prince William Misery: Duke Admits How Prince George Can Trigger Him

Prince William might be a hands-on dad and quite happy with the family he made, but the kids did not just spark joy in him. They actually triggered some bad memories of his own mom, Princess Diana. It is apparent that even though he's alright, his grief can sometimes resurface.

In his new documentary, Prince William gave some rare glimpse of his emotions about his mom's traumatic 1997 death. He revealed that those bad emotions and grief resurfaced when his own children were born.

In this new documentary entitled "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," the duke claimed that having children did not just trigger happy feelings, but also some bad ones too. Speaking with soccer star, Marvin Sordell, on the topic of parenthood, Prince William revealed that when he became a dad, he started to remember all the sadness he felt when he lost his own mom at a young age.

He said becoming a father is quite life-changing, not just for the obvious reasons, but also because of the onslaught of emotions he felt. "I think when you've been through something traumatic in life -- and that is like you say your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger -- your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it's a very different phase of life," he explained.

He was merely 15 when Princess Diana died in a car crash tragically and quite controversially because the media played such a huge role in the accident.

He also became very honest about his experiences with being a father. He said that he has times when he feels overwhelmed and scared.

"There's no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found [fatherhood] very, at times, overwhelming," William shared. "Emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don't ever expect that you think you've dealt with. Having children is one of the most amazing moments of life, but it's also one of the scariest," he added.

Prince William, however, is not discounting the efforts of his wife, Kate Middleton, to support him and rear their three children together. He said he and Catherine support one another, evolve alongside each other and learn together.

Earlier, Kate Middleton herself opened up about being a parent to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis alongside Prince William. The podcast host was quite shocked at how to open Middleton was.

Middleton was quite articulate and detailed at how she is raising her children, sharing how she is incorporating what she experienced in her own childhood into her parenting methods. She revealed how alike she is to other, ordinary parents, suffering sleep night, and potty training issues.

The Duchess also explained the value of parents and caregivers in children's development. She said that the most vital period is from pregnancy all the way to the age of five. Families are at the heart of children's development so it is truly important to find out what families presently aspire to and what their challenges are.

It is apparent that both Prince William and Kate Middleton are now more open to sharing their lives with the public.

READ MORE: Queen Heartbreak: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHAMED By Politician

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles