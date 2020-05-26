Kim Kardashian Divorcing Kanye West? Here's The TRUTH!

Is Kim Kardashian finally divorcing Kanye West?

For the past few weeks since the lockdown period started, Kim and Kanye experienced marital issues that eventually caused them to stay on the opposite sides of their luxurious home in Los Angeles.

Since they reached another rocky part of their relationship, some netizens speculate that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is planning to divorce her 42-year-old husband since he is not taking his duties as a father seriously.

However, as the rumors continue to spread, Kim stopped it from getting out of hand by sharing sweet throwback pictures of them to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

"6 years down; forever to go Until the end," Kim wrote on her Instagram post along with two pictures of her and Kanye.

In the first picture, the KKW Beauty mogul can be seen kissing her husband's cheek. Meanwhile, in the second one, the couple can be seen smiling brightly as the media personality wrapped her arms around the rapper's shoulders.

On Instagram, Kim also took the chance to show that they are not going to separate by posting a series of photos from their wedding ceremony back on May 24, 2014.

On the other hand, Kim's mother Kris Jenner also congratulated them for their latest milestone by posting a photoset of the couple.

"Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys," the KUWTK matriarch wrote.

Kim and Kanye share four children: 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm.

What Happened To Kim, Kanye?

Earlier this May, a source told Us Weekly that Kim and Kanye have had some misunderstandings, as the former felt like she was the only one doing the parenting and homeschooling of their four kids.

"Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye," the source revealed. "She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments, and it's hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can."

The same source also disclosed that the 39-year-old star has been so frustrated with her husband that she is now experiencing panic attacks. Kanye's "super-controlling" nature is reportedly clashing with Kim since she is "feeling as though he has been trying to impose his views on her life."

Despite all these claims, Kim is reportedly trying her best to keep their relationship together for the sake of their kids.

Not The First Time?

Even before the quarantine period, Kanye went through a lot in 2019, so much so that he became problematic to the point his wife thought of divorcing him.

In December 2016, an US weekly source claimed that Kim was planning to file a divorce from Kanye "when the time is right" following his hospital admission in November tha year.

"She's being a supportive wife. She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he's getting the help he needs, but she's felt trapped for a while," the source said before adding that Kim was considering her husband's health status, which was the reason why she did not make a decision yet.

