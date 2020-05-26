Angelina Jolie A Liar? Angie Accused Of Lying About Meeting Jennifer Aniston!

Thinking about Brad Pitt hanging out with both of his ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie is somewhat like a dream or fantasy in the Hollywood world. With the history surrounding the trio, it seems impossible that they could be friends or even hangout randomly.

With all the drama of divorce and alleged cheating, seeing Brad, Angelina and Jennifer altogether could be on the top of the list of all impossible things that could happen on Earth.

But did you know that decades ago, Pitt's exes got the chance to meet each other and even exchange pleasantries face-to-face? However, it looks like the "Maleficient" star is quite in denial about it.

The Lie

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were considered Hollywood's golden couple back in the 90s. Their romance eventually led to the aisle in 2000 but ended with a divorce and zero children five years later.

Before their most-talked-about public separation, Brad was working on a movie with Angelina Jolie. The action-romance "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" hit the theaters in 2004. The film about a husband and wife struggling to keep their marriage while working as assassins became a blockbuster movie.

Rumor has it that it was the start of Brad's infidelity to Jenn because a year later, their marriage fell apart and Brad eventually had a relationship with Angelina.

During the height of the controversy, Angelina claimed that she never got the chance to meet the famous "Friends" actress, but it seems she is not telling the real story.

Jennifer Aniston's Side of the Story

In an interview with Vanity Fair in September 2005, Jennifer revealed that she had the opportunity to meet Angelina once.

"I was on the Friends lot and pulled over and introduced myself," Jenn said. "I said, 'Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.'"

During the same interview, the actress revealed that when Brad started filming for the said blockbuster movie, he has been emotionally unavailable in their marriage.

Angelina Jolie's Explanation

When the same question about meeting Jennifer was asked to the now 44-year-old actress, an immediate "no" was her initial response about it.

"But... so... you asked if I have ever met Jennifer, and I said no," Angelina said in a 2007 Vogue interview.

The "Tomb Raider" star explained what happened when Jennifer approached her was not a proper meeting in her point of view.

"I did, but it was not a proper meeting. We've, like, passed each other and said hi briefly, shook hands. But not a real sit-down-and-talk kind of meeting," she added.

When asked if she is up for a get-together with Brad's ex-wife, Angelina said: "That would be her decision, and I would welcome it."

Brad and Angelina had been in a relationship for almost 12 years before ending their marriage in 2016. They share six children, namely Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Viviene and Leon, 11, to whom they are currently having a tedious custody battle.

