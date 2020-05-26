Royal Hero: Prince William Saves Archbishop Of Canterbury From Scary Illness!

Prince William has been the ever-dependable friend, even to the Archbishop of Canterbury. Their friendship has been beneficial to both of them, especially during these times of uncertainty.

Advocating For Mental Health

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has established a close relationship with Prince William and his younger brother Harry. And in an interview with The Sunday Times, he revealed how the Duke of Cambridge told him to seek help.

Their special friendship has allowed them to be open to each other. Welby admittedly spoke to both William and Harry about his battles with depression.

"I am deeply grateful to His Royal Highness for speaking publicly about mental health and hope it might encourage others who are suffering alone to seek help and support," Archbishop Welby shared.

Prince William has always been an advocate for mental health. In fact, he has expressed his support to various charities who share the advocacy.

As for the Archbishop, he pointed out that the encouragement he got from the royal was what enabled him to survive his depression.

"It encouraged me to seek help when I was struggling, help which was effective," Archbishop Welby added.

Archbishop Welby also shared about his struggles with the "black dog," admitting that he had his moments, too. "Objectively everything is fine, but you think you are, beyond description, hopeless."

Archbishop Welby has recently sought professional help and is now under medication, as per Express U.K. Now, in his confession about his condition, he hopes to inspire everyone else fighting their mental health battles alone to seek help.

Like Prince William, the Archbishop of Canterbury wants to help others find the support they need.

Sports And Mental Health

The Duke of Cambridge, in collaboration with several football athletes, will be releasing a BBC One exclusive documentary entitled "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health" on May 28.

The documentary aims to encourage men through sports to be more open about their mental health concerns. In a teaser of the documentary, Prince William was featured speaking to former football player Marvin Sordell, who grew up without a father.

The father of three shared that he, too, has been struggling with fatherhood. Prince William revealed to Sordell that his struggles in raising his children has reopened his grief about his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is . . . I think when you've been through something traumatic in life . . . my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds," the Prince said.

He added how parenthood poses a different challenge and how he wishes his mom is still alive.

"There's no one there to help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming. Emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don't ever expect or that maybe you think you've dealt with," the Duke of Cambridge added.

Prince William has been very open about his advocacy about mental health. In his most recent messages to the public, he expressed how everyone should forget about mental health as a taboo in society. Instead, he encouraged people to speak up, get help, and be reassured that all will be well in time.

