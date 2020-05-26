Memories Of Kobe Bryant: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reveals Dreams About Kobe

It has been four months since the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, and neither his fans nor his loved ones have moved on from such colossal loss.

Most people grieving for Kobe's life would often found themselves thinking about their happy memories with the 41-year-old basketball legend. Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is not an exemption to reminiscing about her fun times with one of their most valued player.

Speaking to the Daddy Issues podcast, the 58-year-old sports executive confessed having dreams about the Lakers star every now and then.

In her dream, Buss explained that Kobe looks peaceful, as if assuring her that everything is going to be fine.

"I've had a couple (of) dreams about Kobe too, and it's like, those make me feel like he's OK. Like it's gonna be OK," Buss told podcast hosts Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson.

"I would give anything to go back and have Jan. 26 never take place," she added, referring to the date when the tragic helicopter crash at Calabasas happened.

Kobe dedicated 20 years playing with Lakers. Throughout the years, he has elevated his basketball career by acing every game, winning MVP awards, and getting 18 All-Star appearances.

Buss said that she never regrets any bit of Kobe's journey, which eventually led him to achieve his legendary status.

"I prayed to the skies above, and I said if we ever get a player on our team like Magic Johnson again, I will never ever, ever take that player for granted," Buss said.

"And then we got Kobe. As heartbroken as I am, one comfort that I have is that Kobe knew how much we loved him, and we told him, and we retired his numbers. He never doubted that we were behind him 100%. That gives me some comfort. We never held back the celebrating the greatness that was Kobe."

Open Letter To Kobe

It is not the first time that the Lakers owner got emotional talking about Kobe Bryant. A few days after Kobe's tragic death, Buss took to her Instagram account to pen an emotional letter for the Black Mamba.

Buss recalled when she was struggling with coping with the death of her father, and Kobe invited her to have lunch with his family. She also remembered how the Lakers star brought his 13-year-old daughter Gianna to basketball and encouraged her that women could also succeed in the sport just like men.

Buss said that she has been reflecting on the moment whenever she feels down, as it makes her smile and strong as a female leader in the basketball scene herself.

Tragic Accident

It was on Jan. 26, 2020 when Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others were en route to a basketball tournament at the NBA star's very own Mamba Academy when the helicopter crash happened.

Aside from Kobe and Gigi, the tragic crash also took the lives of baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa; mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

