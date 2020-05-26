Chrissy Teigen Balding? John Legend's Wife Fires Back At Troll For THIS!

Chrissy Teigen has always been blunt when it comes to responding to online critics. On May 25, she clapped back at a troll who insisted she has balding hair.

Her Crowning Glory

On Monday, the model posted a photo of herself looking all gorgeous with her long flowing hair. The censored picture featured her topless while wearing only white underwear and matching knee-high boots.

It didn't take long before an Instagram user left a comment saying that the photo she just posted was a lot better than the one she posted the day before. Perhaps what tickled Teigen's curiosity was the part when the troll specifically mentioned her "balding hair on the runway."

"Awe your hair grew in! I very much did not enjoy your photo from yesterday with balding hair on the runway. Much better! Congratulations and thank you," the comment read.

The other followers of Teigen expressed disbelief at what the troll said as they expressed how rude the comment was. Several others asked if it was a joke and if he knew any of them.

Teigen gave them the perfect response saying, "Of course I don't. People just f*ckin suck lol."

While Teigen may be known for her bubbly personality, the cookbook queen spoke her mind and responded appropriately to the nasty comment she got.

It wasn't the first time Teigen received a comment on her post that is uncalled for, and it isn't the one that will stop her from speaking her mind and saying how she feels. When she's in the mood for it, Chrissy tells the world if something isn't done right.

Teigen's strong personality is one of the things her fans like about her. The sincere honesty she shows is what makes everyone love her even more.

Getting It Real

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have been spending a lot of quality time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The mandate to stay at home gave the former model and the singer the chance to be with their kids more.

However, it seems as if Teigen is struggling to get her children's attention.

On Friday, she took it to social media to share her parenting frustration. In an Instagram story, Teigen tried to pull her 2-year-old son Miles away from the television to go out and get some fresh air.

The 34-year-old showed the toddler lying on the couch wearing yellow shorts and a gray shirt.

"You being lazy? Let's go play. It's so nice out," Chrissy said, but the 2-year-old did not move as if he didn't hear anything.

Chrissy put her hand in front of him to block his view and kept saying, "No Housewives, come on. No. No Housewives... No Housewives, let's go play."

Chrissy has always been a fan of the "Real Housewives" franchise. In fact, she even suggested that she'd like to be a part of the show.

However, this time, Teigen wasn't very happy that her son didn't want to get up to take a walk. He was watching a "Real Housewives" show and he looks like he is enjoying it more than the thought of getting out.

Indeed, parenting can be a struggle, even to celebrities who seem to live perfect lives.

