Chrissy Teigen Perfectly Hits Back At Haters Making Fun Of Her 'Square Body'

Chrissy Teigen hits back at haters for body-shaming her. She sent a clear message to those who are making fun of her "square body."

Body Shaming

The 34-year old star took it to social media to respond to online trolls who tried to make fun of her body. Teigen responded after reading negative commentaries about the apparent shape of her body. It was written in the comments section of the video she recently posted of herself.

In the controversial video, Teigen can be seen standing in front of her bathroom mirror wearing what appears to be a low-cut swimsuit. She captioned her photo with something witty, which apparently got the trolls fired up.

"I never post thirst traps, but here I am... trapping you, in thirst... with thirst," Teigen wrote.

However, trolls were quick to comment on the star's post, particularly citing her "square body." They were coming down hard expressing how much they dislike what they see in the photo. Some even left more insults about Teigen's body.

However, Teigen clapped back at them with the perfect response. Perhaps the trolls did not see it coming, too!

The "cookbook" author responded to all the hate with a body-positive message for all her fans.

"Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves," Teigen fired back. "I've been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely in many ways!"

She wrote a follow up in the comment emphasizing how her musician husband and PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend, is happy about how she looks.

"Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an a--. Ooooh you guys would be pissed then too!" Teigen wrote. "I'm happy, John's happy, we're all happy and doing a-okay!"

Teigen's response caught the attention of former "Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil. She, too, thought the negative comments were uncalled for. In a heartfelt message she posted on Twitter, Jamil gave Teigen a complimentary response.

"I loved the video," she tweeted. "Didn't see the shape. Just saw fire."

Teigen respond to the message, saying: "Thank u :( I've gotten used to my right angle bod, you'd think people have seen it enough that it doesn't shock them anymore but nope lol."

Body Positivity

This is not the first time that Chrissy Teigen received some attention for sending out a body positivity message. A few weeks back, she posted a message to wish herself and her breast implants a happy 10th year anniversary.

She also called herself out for having fake teeth. Indeed, Chrissy is the epitome of a strong, independent, and honest woman.

Teigen -- despite her popularity and stature -- fell victim to the online trolls who tried to make her feel bad about her body. And yet, the strong woman could not have responded better.

The body positivity message she left as a response is not only heartwarming, but it is also enlightening for the many who are also victims of body shaming in their own way.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles