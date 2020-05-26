Royal Exit 2.0: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle LEAVING LA For New York?

Following their bombshell news earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been intensely scrutinized by the press more than ever.

After the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family, they temporarily escaped to Vancouver Island in Canada then secretly moved to Los Angeles, just before the borders closed due to the COVID-19 threat.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Moving To New York?

However, as cited by Daily Star Online, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering leaving L.A. to relocate to the Big Apple so that they won't be "bothered" by the media.

An insider revealed that the former royals are moving to New York once the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

"If the Sussexes decided to leave California, I think they would be more likely to go somewhere like New York City. The Big Apple and the people are used to celebrities and people of status living there, so they are not going to be too bothered if they are there."

It's A No On Nashville

The insider also mentioned that aside from New York, more and more celebrities are relocating to a much quieter place like Nashville. However, the said source expressed doubts that Prince Harry and Meghan will make their way to the "Hollywood East."

"Several in Hollywood are making the move to Nashville as it's more laid back and the paparazzi aren't there, but I don't see that for Harry and Meghan It's a great city, but I don't think it would be on the radar for the Sussexes. I think the most likely in New York if they were to make a move," the insider explained.

Dubbed as the New York City of the West, the most populous part of Tennessee has attracted prominent celebs such as pop star Taylor Swift, who currently owns a full-amenity apartment building in midtown Nashville, as well as Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman and her equally famous husband Keith Urban -- who purchased a historic Franklin mansion with long driveways and stunning architecture.

Moreover, multiple reports noted that the Sussexes are isolating in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by entertainment mogul and Madea franchise mastermind Tyler Perry. Situated in a 22-acre property, right in the guard-gated Beverly Ridge Estates community, the couple's hilltop hideaway has eight bedrooms and 12 luxurious bathrooms.

However, E! Online shared that it is unclear whether the ex-royals have bought the multi-million property or or are just staying as Perry's guests.

Prince Harry A "Lost Soul" In Los Angeles

Meanwhile, royal author Tom Quinn boldly mentioned in the documentary "Harry & Meghan: Two Troubled Years" that the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex will be a "lost soul" in Los Angeles.

Quinn also pointed out that this will be "far worse for Harry in America than Meghan in England" as the two will find it hard to settle in the U.S. despite all their Hollywood connections and friends.

