Meghan Markle Misery: Prince Harry DATED Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa?

Before life with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got along with so many people, including Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton.

Before Kate and Prince William's royal wedding, it was rumored that their two younger siblings were a romantic item.

Both Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton played essential roles when the Cambridges got married, with the Duke of Sussex being the best man for Prince William, and Pippa was the maid of honor for Kate.

The two looked so good together that it suddenly sparked dating rumors. A tipster told OK Magazine at that time that they were only playing it coy, but things were getting serious within them.

The insider added that at one point, Kate went to the bathroom to check her makeup, however, when she got there, she saw Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry making out.

OK Magazine's insider furthermore alleges that Pippa and Prince Harry used to spend nights together, and nobody else knew it except for the Duke of Cambridge.

However, British journalist Duncan Larcombe debunked the dating rumors and said that it wasn't true. Prince Harry and Pippa were never an item.

Speaking to British tabloid, The Sun, he said, "After the royal wedding, there was a discussion that there was something between Harry and Pippa, which was incorrect."

He furthermore stated, "But it's quite funny to think that Harry is now married to somebody who is quite similar in temperament, personality, and bubbliness to Pippa."

In the same report by The Sun, the likeness of both Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle are somewhat similar, after being pictured side by side at the 2019 Wimbledon.

Duncan pointed out that the two women like the same things, such as rubbing shoulders with famous people, exercising, and health and wellness.

"Pippa has happily dabbled in the celebrity world in a way that Kate hasn't, which is to Kate's credit."

Many fans of the royal family also pointed out that Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle share the same likeness to classy hair-dos, yoga-toned physiques, and fashion styles.

Similar to the former "Suits" star, Pippa likes her hair in simple, sleek styles, unlike her older sister's bouncy blow-dried hair.

Both Pippa and Meghan also enjoy wearing casual clothes such as fedora hats, jeans, cut-offs, and many more.

However, the two will never be close, according to a royal source who told Fabulous Digital, because Pippa Middleton puts her family first, and because of how Meghan treated Kate in the past, she will never be on Team Meghan's side.

"Reality check is [Meghan] is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa's sister and who wants to rewrite the rules for the monarchy in the 21st century."

The insider further said that Pippa is way too savvy to fall for "all of that."

"Pippa will be more than capable of dealing with Meghan. She is a seasoned old Marlburian brought up with good manners, clever and tough enough not to let light in on her sisterly frustrations with the Duchess of Sussex, particularly over the treatment Meghan meted out to Kate."

