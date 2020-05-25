Meghan Markle Trauma: Life in Hollywood Didn't Prepare Her to Become Prince Harry's Wife

Meghan Markle News: Being famous for your acting skills and for marrying into the royal family are two different things.

One royal expert believes that the Duchess of Sussex's experience in acting didn't adequately prepare her for the royal fame.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained to Australian magazine 9Honey that as an actress, Meghan Markle was used to being photographed and for being famous before becoming part of the British royal family.

Meghan even reportedly said that she would be able to handle the media attention and find her way in the spotlight, thanks to her Hollywood experience.

However, it just wasn't the case since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as members of the royal family to get away from the spotlight.

"I think what she encountered was almost impossible to prepare for, and certainly, her experience as a B-List actress wasn't going to stand her in good stead for suddenly becoming the most famous woman in the world," Nicholl said.

The royal expert further continued, "She became a global celebrity on a stage just incomparable to anything Hollywood was going to offer of the Hollywood stage that she experienced before."

Nicholl mentioned that it was evident from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour documentary "An African Journey."

"Perhaps while she made it look easy, it obviously wasn't easy."

In the ITV documentary, Meghan opened up to presenter Tom Brady of her desire to thrive in life.

"I've said a long time to H. It's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. you've got to thrive, you've just got to feel happy."

Nicholl also recalled that the Duchess of Sussex hasn't been experiencing the very public lifestyle of being a royal, but the former "Suits" star has had a unique experience with the British press.

The expert also compared Meghan Markle's experiences with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and offered some insights into how their experiences have been different in significant ways.

Though the Duchess of Cambridge had her issues with the media, it didn't last long, similar to what Meghan had experienced.

"It's not always been a favorable experience on Kate, but in Meghan's case, it does seem to be the case where she couldn't do anything right."

Nicholl then mentioned all the things Meghan does wrong, "from her color of her nail varnish to how much she patted her bump, to the clothes that she wore to being overly hands-on and hugging people - she seemed to ruffle feather with whatever she was doing."

Moreover, in a recent report, Meghan Markle believed that there was a conspiracy hatched against her by the British royal family once she moved into Kensington Palace during her courtship with Prince Harry.

An unnamed source The Sunday Times, "She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she put herself in self-isolation when they moved to Frogmore."

According to the source, Meghan reportedly felt like an outsider since the beginning and that the life she had, wasn't the life she wanted.

The 38-year-old Duchess reportedly wants financial independence, and it had been a driving force between her and the Duke of Sussex's decision to quit as senior members of the royal family then move to Los Angeles.

"One of the things Meghan struggled with was not earning an income. She has always worked, and I think she felt unfulfilled," the source shared.

