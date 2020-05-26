Queen Quirks: Weird Things Queen Elizabeth II Requires the Royal Family Members Do

Queen Elizabeth, though we know her as someone so formal, also have weird and impractical requests for everyone in her family to follow.

She is the highest-ranking member of the British royal family, so it's only appropriate that Queen Elizabeth II is one who call the shots.

While some of the rules and customs she created were made to be followed by her family and those who work for her for decades now, others are her personal requests.

Here are some of them.

No Starches or Garlic

Queen Elizabeth II gets what she wants, and also avoids what she doesn't want.

According to a former royal chef for the Royal Family, the monarch doesn't like potatoes, pasta, and garlic.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly hates garlic's smell, although it's unclear if she really hates it or worries about having to reek of garlic breath.

No Ice Cubes

While some of us enjoy the sound of ice cubes inside the glass because of ASMR reasons, the 94-year-old monarch finds the sound of ice cubes so annoying that she prefers the sound of ice balls instead as they are more "musical."

Her Servant Breaks Her Shoes for Her

It was reported that a female servant with the same shoe size as Queen Elizabeth II breaks her new shoes in for her.

Though the monarch has preferred similar shoes of the same brand for many years now, she still doesn't want to endure the pain that new shoes usually bring.

Once She's Done Eating, Everyone Must Stop Also

One royal rule of the royal family and the outsiders must follow is that nobody can continue eating once Queen Elizabeth II has already finished her food.

It doesn't matter how delicious the food is, but it's reported to be strictly inappropriate to continue eating once she has already set down her fork.

Bag on the Table

Not only can she end everyone's meal time, she can also decide when someone or somebody has to leave. Once Queen Elizabeth's bag is on the table, it means she's ready for supper to be finished.

When somebody needs to be excused from the table early, it's allowed, even though they don't provide a suitable explanation.

No Use of "Pregnant" Word

She doesn't approve of the word "pregnant," and doesn't like to say it or even hear anybody else say it.

That's because she thinks the word sounds so vulgar. Instead, it was reported that she uses the phrase "in the family way" to say that somebody is pregnant.

No Talking to Her When Her Purse is On Her Right Arm

When the Queen switches her handbag from left arm to right arm, it only means that she's done talking to you - and you must obey.

Queen Elizabeth II does this anyone, also with the members of the royal family and said that she's the only one allowed to do this.

No Raspberries, Even Though They're Her Favorite

Raspberries are Queen Elizabeth's favorite berries. However, she can't eat them in public because the seeds get stuck to her teeth. Which is completely unacceptable for royalty.

Blackberries are also banned from any official reception. For cucumbers and tomatoes, the seeds are also removed beforehand.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth THROWN in the Back of a Van After Breaking Royal Protocol

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles