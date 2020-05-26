Megxit Trouble: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle VIOLATING Exit Terms With THIS!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to stop using the term "royal" in any of their future endeavors as part of their Megxit agreement with Queen Elizabeth II.

However, almost two months after Megxit was finalized, their former website "Sussex Royal" remains active.

Royal Terms Of Exit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have agreed to the Megxit agreement that puts them in a one-year trial period. The terms of their agreement were discussed and approved by Queen Elizabeth II herself, and it included one specific demand from Her Majesty.

As working members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan were able to establish a stable fanbase for their Sussex Royal brand. They have amassed a significant number of 11 million followers on Instagram alone. It was their intent to use the same name for the foundation they were to launch after their royal exit.

However, their plans had to make a massive shift as the Queen asked the couple to drop the use of the word "royal" to any of their engagements after Spring 2020. As non-working members of the royal family, the Queen decided that Harry and Meghan should cease using the word moving forward.

The couple have expressed their disappointment with the decision and emphasized the lack of jurisdiction of the royal family over them once they moved. Eventually though, they had to give in to the demand.

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020," the Sussexes said in an announcement on their website.

While this decision took the royal couple by surprise, they agreed to the terms set before them. All terms of their Megxit have been carefully outlined in their "Sussex Royal" website, which surprisingly remains active until this day.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, however, reacted to the continued use of the Sussex Royal website. In his interview with Express U.K., Fitzwilliams emphasized how the activity at the website could be a breach of terms in the royal exit deal.

"In the agreement with the Queen made at Sandringham which is to be reviewed in a year's time, Harry and Meghan agreed not to use the name, Sussex Royal, as they will no longer be working members of the Royal Family. They have withdrawn trademark applications to use the name," Fitzwilliams said.

Although the expert said that Harry and Meghan have the liberty to use the name until May 31, he assumes that they would cease to use it after that date. But if they decide not to, he suggested that they release a statement to explain their move.

It could mean royal disobedience to the Queen's commands and downright disrespect.

A New Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to put down roots in Los Angeles, California. They moved to the U.S. from Canada before the closing of the borders was announced.

While they remain in quarantine at home like everyone else, the royal couple continues to work closely with their chosen charities. A few weeks back, they were spotted wearing protective masks while delivering food for a non-profit organization Project Angel Food.

The Sussexes were seen carrying bags of groceries and other essentials, delivering it to homes of the most vulnerable members of the community. The Daily Mail published photos of the royal couple and their charity efforts.

While they have not officially launched their new charitable foundation, they did reveal that it would take the name "Archewell Foundation."

Prince Harry and Meghan are trying to find their way as independent members of the royal family. The coming months may prove to be challenging with the coronavirus pandemic, but their supporters remain hopeful the two will be able to see things through.

