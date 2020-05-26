Royal Debt: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Facing MASSIVE Problem After $53 Million Expenditure

As if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit as senior royals and quick move to Los Angeles is not controversial enough, it looks like the royal couple is up for another headache again.

Aside from causing heartbreak to the British people due to their decision to quit as senior royals, a British politician has recently claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cost the British community a massive amount of money.

Former East Sussex Liberal Democrat Norman Baker shared his belief that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has caused the British people a whopping $50 million during the past two years as a married royal couple.

Talking about a forensic audit, the 62-year-old politician and author of "...And What Do You Do?" said that the British people's tax provided for anything that Harry and Meghan needed.

"From their wedding day to March 31 this year, I estimate the British taxpayer has forked out more than £44 million ($53 million) to provide Harry and Meghan with, it seems, whatever they want," Baker told the Daily Mail.

Baker also claimed that all the money went to Harry and Meghan's lavish royal wedding, royal residence, security, and staff expenses.

Royal Wedding

Baker explained that the biggest chunk from the said amount went to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018. He estimated that the royal family spent about $40.7 million on the said event. The expenses include the event security, new silver trumpets and Meghan's wedding gown.

The politician/critic said that the royal family only shelled out $2.4 million to the overall wedding cost.

Accommodation And Renovation

During the early days of Harry and Meghan's marriage, they lived in Nottingham Cottage, which is said to be the former bachelor pad of the 38-year-old Duke. The couple lived there temporarily while the palace's Apartment 1 underwent renovation.

Baker said that the extensive renovation cost around $1.7 million for roof repair and window replacement.

Later on, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. But before settling down to their permanent royal home, it also underwent a renovation, which according to Baker, accrued $2.9 million in expenses.

Harry and Meghan vowed to pay for the Frogmore Cottage renovation costs as part of their royal exit plan.

Salary For Royal Staff

On the debt calculations, Baker also included the salary of royal staffers while working for Harry and Meghan for two years. He said that the couple would need around $720,000 for both private and communication secretaries and their respective assistants.

Security Cost

Harry and Meghan need tight security in and outside their royal duties, so employing a security team is a must. Baker claimed that it would take a total of $8.5 million to ensure the safety of the royal couple.

The said amount includes $5.5 million for Frogmore Cottage security and another $3 million during the couple's official royal engagements.

