Kardashian Shock: Kourtney Kardashian SNUBS Scott Disick On Special Day!

Kourtney Kardashian has remained very quiet about Scott Disick while the entire Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated him on his birthday.

Personal Struggles

Kourtney has not yet posted any special message to celebrate his ex-boyfriend's birthday.

Although they never got married, Kourtney and Scott dated from 2006 to 2015. The two share three kids together: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

This birthday is rather special for Scott as it comes after he had to deal with some personal drama. The reality star recently checked himself in rehab at the Rocky Mountains to seek professional help. However, he exited the facility in less than a week after pictures of him in the rehab were published, as per Daily Mail.

The outlet exclusively revealed that Disick entered the facility after struggling with the loss of his parents. As reported, Scott could still not accept the death of both his parents only three months apart.

It remains unclear how Scott celebrated his birthday as his ex-girlfriend Kourtney and their three kids are currently in Utah. The two may no longer be together, but they have agreed to co-parent their children.

Everyone's waiting for Kourtney's birthday message for Disick though. With Scott and Sofia Richie on a break, does this mean a second chance at love for Kourtney and Scott?

All The Family Love

Scott Disick just turned 37, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan knew exactly how to celebrate it.

On Tuesday, members of the famous family took it to social media to pay tribute to the father of Kourtney's kids. While he may currently be struggling, his "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" family is showing him all the love with various collages of their pictures together.

Kim Kardashian posted three photos in a tweet. One was a picture of Scott with two pups, while the second one was a picture of him and Kim in a car. The third was a picture of Kim and husband Kanye beside Scott and Kourtney.

In the caption, she wrote, "We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother, and friend."

She went on to write: "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."

In her Instagram account, Khloe Kardashian posted a collection of photos of her and Scott together.

"Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me," Khloe wrote as a caption to the photos.

"Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best!" she added. "We have so much more life to live. Forever family! I love you for a long time!"

The father of three also received a heartfelt message from the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner.

Along with nine special photos of Scott, Kris wrote: "You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family!"

She went on to speak of the special contribution Scott gives to their family.

"Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us," the momager continued. "You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo."

