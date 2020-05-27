Fab & Sexy! Rebel Wilson Sends Out INSPIRING Message On Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson definitely has her eyes on the prize. After all, the actress made a huge promise to make 2020 a year of good health.

2020 Goals

On May 25, the "Pitch Perfect" actress took it to Instagram to share her commitment with everyone. Wearing a Victoria Secret sweatsuit, the 40-year old actress -- in a soft smile -- revealed what her goals for 2020 are.

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try to give a little bit of effort each day. I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress ... but good things are coming your way," Wilson wrote.

"I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission, I'm trying to get to 75kg's and career-wise, [I] am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!"

The "Isn't It Romantic" actress went on to share that her two aspirations for this year require so much effort. However, while she admitted there have been setbacks, she remains determined to work hard to achieve them.

Perhaps the more important message she is trying to send is this: even if there are challenges along the way, she stays focused on what she wants to achieve.

A Fitness Journey

While others may have dropped their weight loss plans for the year as soon as the New Year's resolutions trend died down, Rebel Wilson held on to hers.

In fact, she took that commitment to heart by sharing what she has been doing to help her achieve her health goals for the year.

"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she wrote last January. "Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

While she may have only been vocal about her weight loss journey this year, she started working on her weight before 2019 came to a close. In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wilson revealed she has lost eight pounds during the filming of "Cats" because the set was so hot and the dance sequences were all physically challenging.

"These people are like the best dancers in the whole world, so they can't cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they'd be out of the film ... So, they'd heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable," Wilson told ET.

Wilson's decision to lose weight is because of her desire to be more healthy. The actress has long been an advocate of positive body image for plus-size women.

In 2017, she even launched her own fashion line specifically designed for women sized 14 to 24. Rebel Wilson x Angels continue to provide fashionable options for plus-size women.

