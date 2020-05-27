Chrissy Teigen Topless: Model Shows Body As She Announces Removal of Breast Implants

Former model Chrissy Teigen shared a revealing picture on Instagram where her boobs were exposed and also declared why she was having her breast implants removed.

After the mom of two drew attention from fans for posting a video of herself undergoing a COVID-19 test, Teigen announced the reason behind the test.

"Hi, hi! So I posted myself getting a COVID test on Twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!), so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out," Chrissy Teigen captioned the topless picture with two heart emojis.

"They've been great to me for many years, but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"

The 34-year-old continued, "So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, and they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

In the past, the cookbook author has been vocal about how being a mother had made her regret getting breast implants.

In a cover interview for Glamour Magazine, Chrissy Teigen recalled the time she had her boobs done at twenty years old.

"It was for a swimsuit thing. I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky."

However, 14 years later, having two children, the TV personality has evolved to many changes and opinions, even her breasts and the views of the implants of her breasts.

"Then you have babies, and they'll fill up with milk and deflate, and now I am screwed."

Chrissy Teigen has now let go of her modeling days, as she becomes a mother to 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles.

"I think you're supposed to replace implants every ten years, but when you have kids, you think about the risks of surgery. I think, 'This is not the way I want to die in boob surgery.'"

The former model is no stranger to being judged for her body. While some people judge her because she decided to remove her breast implants, or why she even got them in the first place, Teigen said she likely wouldn't let it bother her.

"You can't set these expectations for people that everything is perfect," she said, "Everyone filters their shit, edits, or Facetunes, so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like."

Chrissy Teigen also doesn't want to judge her own body by the standards she once set for herself.

The wife of John Legend continued, "It's not fair, and it makes your jealous of other people's bodies. It's lying to people by omission."

Just a month ago, the social media influencer received a considerable amount of backlash for sharing a "thirst trap" video where she was also body-shamed.

"Everyone's used to surgically-enhanced curves. I've been square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely in many ways," she wrote on Twitter.

"Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and a**, you guys would be pissed then too."

