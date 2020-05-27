Kate Middleton 'Exhausted and Trapped' After Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Exit -- The Truth

BIG Kate Middleton news: After Megxit, is Katexit next?

For the past few months, Kate Middleton has spent the lockdown with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, despite working from home, the Duchess of Cambridge has been carrying out a number of impressive official engagements on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

And after the abrupt exit of their in-laws, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the royal lifestyle, an E! News article said that the 38-year-old Duchess is carrying all of the burdens from the couple's previous royal duties.

According to their insider, Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling "exhausted" and "trapped."

A friend close to the Duchess told the news portal, "Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course, she's smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn't want this."

The unnamed friend further said, "She feels exhausted and trapped. She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

They further claim that the mother of three understands that the only "credo" of the royal family is "duty, duty, duty," and the source adds, "Whereas, with the Sussexes, it is constant uncertainty."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decamped to Los Angeles and stepped away from their roles as senior royals at the end of March early this year.

The unnamed source shared that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have intended to spend more time with their children.

However, since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't attending royal appointments, that plan has fizzled out.

A friend of Prince Harry told Tatler, "Meghan and Harry have been so selfish."

Anna Pasternak wrote for Tatler and said, "William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents, and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus."

She continued, "There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous."

However, a Kensington Palace representative dismissed the unnamed source's claims, saying they are "containing a swathe of inaccuracies and false misinterpretations."

The news comes after Kate Middleton has reportedly planned to keep her kids at home during the summer, even though many schools have decided to re-open.

According to a report by The Sunday Times, Kate and Prince William want to keep their two older kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, together and to maintain their lockdown routine.

"George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte's projects," Kate explained.

She also revealed how the Cambridges check in with other members of the royal family via FaceTime.

"We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that."

While it's true that Prince William and Kate Middleton have filled in the gaps not only for Meghan and Prince Harry but for Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camila Parker Bowles, and the other members, in the last few weeks, people have seen how the Cambridges have stepped up their game and made the Brits have a glimpse of how the future of the monarchy would look like.

