Snotty Sussex: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Accused of Having 'Snobby' Behavior

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly living the luxurious Hollywood life they have always dreamed of, after officially stepping down as senior member royals of the British royal family.

However, despite their "low-key" lifestyle, living in an $18-million-dollar mansion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's arrival at the gated community have annoyed the other millionaires in the neighborhood.

As Star Magazine reports, the media circus surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's arrival isn't the only thing that annoys the locals. There are also other claims that the Duke and Duchess are cold and snobby to their neighbors.

One source told the magazine, "They keep to themselves and aren't the slightest bit friendly."

"When they take their dogs for a walk, they don't make eye contact with anyone."

Star also alleges that the parents of 1-year-old Archie Harrison claims to live a more everyday existence in Tinseltown isn't turning out the way they have described.

Neighbors of Meghan and Prince Harry have already predicted that they will soon close shops for them to have VIP access, as per the publication.

"We just want things to be back to normal," the source said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't been keeping a low profile ever since landing in Los Angeles, with recent reports suggesting that they are now low in cash because not one of them is working.

As per another report, Prince Harry was forced to sell some of his priceless possessions to make ends meet.

US magazine Globe said that the 35-year-old prince has secretly sold his old hunting rifles, which are reportedly worth at around $60,000.

According to a tipster who told the magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need the money to finance their security and pay rent on their former British home, Frogmore Cottage.

"Harry sold his rifles for quick cash to help cover expenses."

Because of the coronavirus sweeping the globe, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been unemployed and are left to their own devices.

Despite previous reports claiming that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as royals were because the Duchess dreamed of going back to acting, a royal expert claims that the 38-year-old former "Suits" star has no plans to resume life on-screen.

Omid Scobie, the author of the couple's biography "Finding Freedom," said that the Duchess is now more interested in working behind the scenes instead of in front of the camera.

"Think of a working model not too dissimilar to what the Obamas created after leaving the White House when they set up their Higher Ground production company and later signed a multilayer production deal with Netflix to produce movies and documentaries that cover issues such as race, class, democracy and civil rights," Scobie told The Sunday Times.

Aside from the possible production deal, Meghan Markle may also become the next Gwyneth Paltrow, as she will also launch a "wellness project," similar to Paltrow's "Goop."

Reports said that Meghan might also re-launch her old lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she could talk about books, food, wine, and many more.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Misery: Prince Harry DATED Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles