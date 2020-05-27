AGT Not Racist? Gabrielle Union LOSES Big Battle vs. 'America's Got Talent'

Gabrielle Union took the courage to stand up against industry giants for gender bias and racial discrimination. However, the results of the investigation favored the other side.

Not Guilty

Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, producers of "America's Got Talent," along with NBC conducted an outside investigation into allegations made by Union. Her departure from the show became controversial when she raised issues on racial and gender discrimination against the show and its management.

On Wednesday, NBC and the "AGT" producers released a statement through Fox News saying that they took extreme measures to address Union's concerns.

"NBC, Fremantle, and Syco share Ms. Union's dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We continue to remain committed to having an inclusive environment for everyone associated with the show, and to upholding 'AGT' as one of the most diverse programs on television," the statement read.

Furthermore, they claimed to have conducted 30 different interviews through an external investigator to look further into the issues that Union raised.

"Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time," the statement furthered.

"The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract."

It was late last year when Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough received notice that they won't be returning for the new season of "AGT" to be released in 2020, as first reported by "Variety."

However, Union claimed that she was subjected to various racist criticisms, adding that her frequent hairstyle changes were often perceived as "too black" for the "America's Got Talent" target demographics. Union alleged she has received this comment several times over the course of the show.

While the investigation did not lean on Union at this time, her coming forward has inspired a lot of people to stand up for themselves. The tides may not be in her favor, but Union surely made a strong statement that will hopefully bring about a positive change.

LGBTQ+ Supporter

Aside from fighting racisim, Union is also supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade recently came forward to reveal that their 12-year-old son told them about his real identity. In his interview with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the former NBA star shared how they have shown support to their son when he asked to be referred to using female pronouns

"Once Zaya... originally born Zion as a boy - came home and said, 'Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I'm ready to live my truth, and I want to be referenced as 'she' and 'her.' I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,'" Wade recalled.

As Zaya's parents, it became their job to get themselves informed. They wanted an in-depth understanding of how they could continue to support their child. Gabrielle even reached out to the cast of "Pose" -- a drama series dedicated to Latino and Black LGBTQ+ characters.

"We're just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunities to be her best self," Wade added.

Union has also expressed gratitude to everyone who has acted as a resource in their lives.

"Huge huge huge THANK YOU to everyone whose DMS I slid into, friends, & family who provided information, resources, love & encouragement," she said. "We are humble LGBTQ+ allies with ALOT to learn & grateful for all the support. We encourage yall to check us as needed. Again, thank you!"

Wade and Union have made this bold move as parents. The support that they continue to provide their daughter Zaya inspires all other parents to be there for their children, regardless of their gender and sexual preferences.

