Gabrielle Union Confesses Telling Stephen Curry, Ayesha To BREAK UP!

Gabrielle Union is one of the most admired celebrities for her real and honest opinions, but sometimes, her advice is not always the best one.

Breakup Not An Option

Earlier this week, Union and husband Dwyane Wade treated their fans with a special Instagram Live interview. The actress and her basketball player hubby were joined by their close friends Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry.

While drinking some specials from the Wade Cellars, Gabrielle admitted that there was a time she thought that the A-list couple should just go their separate ways.

"I was like, 'You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people,'" Gabrielle confessed during their live interview via Instagram.

"I used a little bit more different language but is that not what I told y'all both?"

Ayesha confirmed that she did get that advice from Gabrielle at one point in the past. Although they did not reveal the details of the circumstance when Union gave them the advice, their fans could assume that it was a time when Ayesha and Steph were going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Even then, Ayesha and Steph thought they should not easily give up on their love. While Union may have given them a not-so-sound advice, the couple knew what they wanted to do with their marriage.

On A Lighter Note

In order to lighten the mood, Wade stepped in and opened a different topic.

"I apologize on behalf of the Wade family. That's not who we are anymore," he joked.

With all the jokes aside, Gabrielle clarified that she has nothing but respect and love for their good friends Ayesha and Stephen Curry. These two power couples have been close friends for nearly 10 years.

Gabrielle also shared one of the reasons why she loves Stephen and Ayesha. While wearing one of her pieces for New York & Company collaboration, the former judge of "America's Got Talent" spoke on how consistent both Ayesha and Steph have been since they met.

"Like literally, there are very, very few people that I have met who have been consistent. I've known you guys for well over a decade and there are a lot of people who talk about faith and there's a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward but something isn't really somewhere. And when people are like, 'Are they real?' And I'm like yes!" Union exclaimed.

Gabrielle continued on to say how she appreciated the words of encouragement they randomly sent each other.

"Ayesha texting each other encouragement randomly...you guys have been consistent and I wish more people understood that it is possible to be people of faith and also wanting to move the culture forward. Those two things don't have to exist separately and you guys do a beautiful job of being exactly who you claim to be," she added.

Indeed, both couples have been genuine friends to each other. Despite their celebrity stature, they have remained friends over the years.

More importantly, their genuine friendship continues to inspire a lot of people to build lasting relationships.

The fans of both couples wish for more Instagram Live dates as such. It's comforting to know that everyone is well even while on quarantine.

