Queen Elizabeth II OUT For Two Years? It's POSSIBLE!

While the United Kingdom is in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic last March, Queen Elizabeth II was immediately sent to isolation at Windsor Castle. It is after the news broke that a Buckingham Palace aide and Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, and there are fears that Her Majesty might contract the virus.

For the past two months, the 94-year-old monarch has been isolated with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip. The Palace had to take this extreme measure to ensure the safety of the elder members of the royal family -- including the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

As the government of the U.K. slowly relaxes the coronavirus lockdown protocols, there is still no assurance that the Queen will be back to work. There are ongoing fears that the head of the British monarchy won't be seen for the next two years.

During an episode of ITV's "Royal Rota" podcast, royal correspondents Lizzie Robinson and Chris Ship weighed in on the possibility of having an absent Queen in the future.

According to Ship, it is understandable that Queen should remain in isolation even in the next two years, especially if the cure to the novel coronavirus has not been developed.

Ship said that the idea of Queen Elizabeth II being seen in public could only attract a massive crowd, which will break the social distancing measure and put people and the Queen at risk of spreading the disease.

"The other trouble is as soon as you release the Queen to the public, what is that going to do? It is going to encourage crowds," Ship said.

"Therefore, that is why the Queen has literally been locked away in Windsor."

Robinson echoed his statement and added that Queen Elizabeth's diary of engagements would show that she is clearly eager to be out of the scene for the next couple of years.

"We should also talk about the Queen's diary. There has been some speculation that she was going to be away from the public spotlight," Robinson said.

"Away with no engagements for a couple of years, which we don't think is the case."

However, Ship believes that reports of the Queen canceling her royal engagements for the next two years were quite exaggerated.

"The Queen may not be seen, but I think Buckingham Palace played down the reports that her diary has been canceled for two years. Like everything at the moment, it is all up in the air," Ship noted.

He added that while Her Majesty is still n complete isolation in Windsor, she is not totally locked up and is still free to do the things she enjoys around the castle

Meanwhile, Robinson believes that while Queen Elizabeth II will follow strict protocols, the Buckingham Palace should not put a definite time stamp on her absence.

"But I don't believe they have said that two years is a definite time stamp for the Queen's canceled engagements," she added.

