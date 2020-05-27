Royal Rift: Kate Middleton Left In Tears After BIG Fight With Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have always been pitted against each other. People would always compare who is the most beautiful, who is the better dresser, and who looks more genuine between them.

The longstanding feud of both women has always been the subject of speculations, but recent information reveals where the tension between the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex began.

A source once said that it all started when the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress gave birth to her son, Archie. The Duchess reportedly did not want to take advice from the 37-year-old Kate, who is already a mother of two at that time.

Kate was said to have heard Meghan's spiteful words, which left her in tears. The source said that Prince William's wife only wanted to help her as she is aware of what Meghan is going through as a first-time mom.

"As they were leaving, but before they were out of earshot, Meghan said, 'I don't want any advice from HER,'" the insider told RadarOnline.

However, a new insider came forward to reveal that the rift between both Duchesses actually started further when Meghan married into the royal family.

The Start of Duchess Wars

Speaking to Tatler magazine, a source revealed that Meghan and Kate's longstanding feud started during the royal wedding of Meghan to Prince Harry in May 2018. It began with the argument whether the little bridesmaid should wear tights or not during the wedding.

The magazine claims to have spoken to numerous friends of Kate, who narrated the incident that was said to have left the Duchess of Cambridge in tears.

"Then there was an incident at the wedding rehearsal. It was a hot day, and apparently, there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not," the source said.

The insider explained that Kate only wanted to follow the royal protocol, but the bride-to-be wanted to follow her own rules for her wedding.

It could be recalled that during the royal wedding of Kate to Prince William in 2011, the young bridesmaids wore tights while on Meghan and Harry's wedding, the youngest members of the wedding party did not wear any tights.

This new revelation supports the story that royal correspondent Camilla Tominey wrote back in 2018. Camilla said that two sources close to Kate claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge was left crying after a bridesmaid dress fitting for her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

"Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional," the insider told Tominey.

The source added that Kate and Meghan have very different views about everything, which is why they do not really get along.

The Kensington Palace immediately commented on the story and said that there is no truth behind the said incident.

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a spokesperson said, as reported by The Telegraph.

