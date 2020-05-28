Queen Elizabeth Farewell? Camilla Is Ready To Be Queen!

Camilla is proving that she is beyond ready to be the Queen Consort, the partner of the future King Charles. In fact, she is stepping up big time in her royal engagements recenty.

Voice For Charity

Despite being in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Camilla continues to take part in various activities required of a royal. In her most recent public participation, she lent her voice to the reading of a Roald Dahl classic.

The 72-year-old royal read Dahl's "James and The Giant Peach." She was featured alongside filmmaker Taika Waititi, "Frozen" actor Josh Gad and "Black Panther" actress Lupita Nyong'o in the sixth episode of the reading series.

She gave life to the character of the captain of the ship who spotted the giant peach, saying "Holy cats! Send a message to the Queen at once! The country must be warned!"

Before recording, Camilla admitted to Waititi how nervous she felt. However, she did say she was thrilled to be doing it.

"Not that I'm much of an actor, but I will do my best."

As soon after the recording was completed, the royal commented: "I didn't think we did badly at all."

The online reading of the "James and The Giant Peach" aims to raise additional funding for "Partners In Health." It is a non-profit organization providing help to vulnerable parts of the world as COVID-19 continues to bring about life-changing demands.

"I hope this campaign will raise vital funds to support those most in need at this very challenging time - as well as helping families and children currently in lockdown to find a moment of comfort through the joy of reading," Camilla said.

The participation of the Duchess of Cornwall is a truly special moment for the whole campaign.

"We know parents and children in lockdown all over the world are going to love this episode and we look forward to revealing further surprises in due course," said Luke Kelly, managing director of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Royal Yet Private Life

Recently, Camilla also gave fans a sneak peek of her private life as a member of the royal family. Being married to the heir of the throne puts Camilla in the public light, but she has tried very well to keep a part of her life her own.

As she graced the opening of the new Nightingale hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic, Camilla showcased her great love for her animals. She delivered her speech with a well-organized bookshelf as her backdrop.

Some eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to notice familiar favorites like framed pictures of dogs, horses, and people close to the Duchess' heart.

Camilla has always been known to have a huge heart for animals. In fact, she is a patron to a number of animal charities, including Battersea Cats, Animal Care Trust, Dogs Home, and the British Equestrian Foundation, as reported by Express.UK.

Camilla has remained visible to the public through video calls and conferences. While she may be a member of the vulnerable sector of the community because of her age, Camilla continues to provide support in whatever way she can.

The pandemic has made her step up, and it looks like she is ready for her future role.

