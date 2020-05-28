The REAL Reason Why Khloe Kardashian Is Selling Her Luxury Mansion -- REVEALED!

The famous Kardashian-Jenner clan has been bringing their A-game when it comes to property investments.

Billionaire Kylie Jenner recently bought a brand new home in the Holmby Hills, California for a staggering price of $36.5 million. According to People, the said massive compound "boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms" and "even has 20 parking spaces for Kylie's several luxury cars."

Khloe Kardashian Selling Her Mansion For $18,950,000

On the contrary, the Good American founder Khloe Kardashian is putting her Calabasas mansion up for sale for a whopping $18,950,000, as cited by TMZ.

The 35-year-old reality star's L.A. County home is situated in an uber-exclusive gated enclave at The Oaks. It has six massive bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private walking path, pool, guesthouse and a breathtaking view of the Malibu Canyon.

The Kardashians Want It Bigger And Bolder

It appears that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star wants to move into a much bigger mansion.

"Khloe is selling her house and moving into a bigger home," a source told E! News. "It's a good opportunity for her to make a nice profit. She spent a lot of time remodeling and it is beautiful and ready to sell. It makes sense for her to move on and move up right now."

Interestingly, Khloe is asking for double the value of her Calabasas home. Apparently, she only paid $7.2 million when she bought the property six years ago from Canadian music icon Justin Bieber.

The multi-million property is a few minutes away from the Kardashian momager Kris Jenner. The house of her eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, is just right down the block.

The family's longtime realtor, Tomer Fridman, mentioned in his interview with Real Talk on IGTV that the 11,000-square-foot property is set to be listed.

"It has real Hollywood history," he explained. "It was owned, initially when it was built, by the ex-wife of an uber celebrity, he bought it for her in the divorce.... Then we sold it to a very young pop star, who is very famous still to this day."

The sought-after realtor added that the Mediterranean Revival mansion has a top-notch security -- including the community's guarded gate.

"I mean, unless you're in a helicopter, you're not seeing into this house ever," Fridman quipped.

Currently, Khloe is still living in her Calabasas mansion with her 2-year-old daughter and ex Tristan Thompson -- who has decided to self-quarantine with Khloe after the NBA halted its season due the global pandemic.

Calabasas Has A Star-Studded Community

The Oaks is considered as one of the most popular communities in California and has been a favorite of rich and famous personalities due to its heightened privacy and security.

Calabasas' star-studded community features high-profile celebrities such as pop icon Britney Spears, Katie Holmes, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, and Blink 182's drummer Travis Barker.

