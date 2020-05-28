Ellen DeGeneres Diva: 'High Maintenace' Host Demanded Steve Jobs Do This!

In the past couple of weeks, TV show host Ellen DeGeneres has been making headlines for her fake "nice" attitude and rude behavior.

Those who worked with her, whether they're celebrities or people who served her have several complaints about DeGeneres. They claim that her "bubbly" and "kind" character on TV is all lies because, in reality, she is a mean person.

One source shared an incident when Ellen DeGeneres called Apple CEO Steve Jobs to complain about the iPhone.

One of her former associate producers for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" revealed that several years ago, DeGeneres couldn't find her glasses resulting in difficulties in reading a text that was on her iPhone.

The unnamed producer said, "She stopped everything and made a call. Next thing we know, we literally hear Steve Jobs pick up and say, 'Hi, Ellen.'"

They continued, "Ellen told him the iPhone should have a bigger font. That's her. It's not that she's some demon. She just lives in an incredibly privileged bubble and is out of touch with the real world."

It wasn't the first time the "Finding Dory" actress had to flaunt her privilege.

In one of her episodes of the show, which was filmed from the confines of her multi-million-dollar mansion, DeGeneres welcomed dancer Stephan Boss as the guest and has shared his dance routine with the viewers.

To lighten things up with her humor, Ellen DeGeneres said something, and it backfired badly.

Speaking about the quarantine lockdown, she said, "This is like being in jail, is what it is. It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for ten days, and everyone in here is gay."

Her comment didn't sit well with social media users, who were quick to remind DeGeneres of her privilege and slammed her over the "tone-deaf" remark.

Several Twitter users pointed out how the current jails' current conditions are hazardous, with many lockups in the US, seeing as there was a rise in coronavirus cases within the detention centers.

One Twitter user said, "What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail sails just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections."

Another person tweeted a collage of Ellen DeGeneres' mansion and captioned it, "jail."

Since the pandemic started, Ellen DeGeneres has been shooting at home. Many of the staff and crew members have been unhappy since then.

According to Variety, her production crew members didn't receive any written communication about their working hours, pay, or answers to their inquiries.

What got them even more riled up was when they learned that DeGeneres' production hired a non-union tech company to help her film remotely from her home for new episodes.

According to an insider, Ellen DeGeneres' treatment to her crew is said to be "totally inconsistent" to her daily message to her audiences to "be kind."

Despite going through an intense backlash from critics, Ellen DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, remains by her side, and the TV presenter is reportedly thankful for that.

An insider told Us Weekly, "Ellen's so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn't mean it's been easy."

