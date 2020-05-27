Angelina Jolie No Pity For Ellen DeGeneres: 'She is Jennifer Aniston's Puppet'

Angelina Jolie is reportedly hoping that all of the harsh criticisms being thrown at Ellen DeGeneres would finally make her career.

A tipster told New Idea that the "Maleficent" actress doesn't have an ounce of sympathy for the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" host, who was once on Team Jennifer Aniston.

"Angie will never forget how Ellen was so Team Jen at the height of her new romance with Brad and blames Ellen and Jen for the whole of Hollywood turning on her in the years that followed."

Another source reportedly thinks that Angelina Jolie sees Ellen DeGeneres as Jennifer Aniston's "high-powered personal puppet."

With all the things DeGeneres experiencing now, Jolie believes that it's all "pure karma."

"When Ellen's show started in 2004, Angie was really there for Ellen and saw her as an LGBT icon," the insider continued, "She appeared on her show twice in Ellen's first year. But Angie would never go on her show now. And those sour grapes won't go away."

After Jolie's divorce with Brad Pitt, it was reported that she needed some allies, and DeGeneres was allegedly not there for the actress. Instead, DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, decided to stick to the former "Friends" alumni.

However, while it's evident that DeGeneres is really close to Aniston, it is unlikely that Jolie and DeGeneres are feuding because there are no other reports that said they are.

Did Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres ever date?

In a report by Now to Love in 2019, they claim that DeGeneres is secretly in love with the "Murder Mystery" actress.

An unnamed source told the publication that Ellen DeGeneres always thought of Jennifer Aniston as someone beautiful and hot.

Because of their closeness, it is reportedly making de Rossi upset.

The source claimed, "Portia isn't pleased, to say the least. She has always been insecure about their marriage - the anxiety gets to her."

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres was never in love with her friend, Jennifer Aniston.

Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship

The two friends have been significant Hollywood figures since the 1980s. Both of them have successful TV shows, Aniston in "Friends," while DeGeneres in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

While Hollywood may look like that's a whole other world, it is quite a small entity, as both Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres have become the best of friends.

Their friendship first blossomed in the mid-90s.

Aniston has appeared in DeGeneres's show countless times and based on their interaction, they have formed a bond that is unlike any other celebrity friends.

Aniston was her first-ever guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when it premiered in 2003.

When Aniston revealed that she was engaged to Justin Theroux, she paid a visit to DeGeneres on her show, where they talked about wedding planning and details of her magical day.

Not only are they friends, but they have also once lived by one another, have worked together and supported each other in the ups and downs in their lives in careers.

Not only are the two inseparable, they have also added one person to their circle, and that is the former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

