Royal Hypocrite: Meghan Markle Right About Kate Middleton After All!

Is Queen Elizabeth playing favorites here? Is the Palace clearly favoring Kate Middleton over Meghan Markle? Why is it so quick to denounce damaging reports about Kate Middleton but not Meghan Markle? Could Markle's alleged ranting about Kate true after all?

According to an analyst, Kensington Palace showed record-breaking speed in making a statement against a news report concerning Kate Middleton. The Tatler report has branded Kate Middleton as a whiner, and the Palace was quick to say these allegations were all false. A royal expert even emerged to say that Kate Middleton simply has become more visible and accessible.

The Tatler article made several claims about the Duchess of Cambridge and mother of 3, saying she has been fuming about the massive workload she has to take on because the other duchess, the Duchess of Sussex, decided to move to LA.

The Tatler added that Middleton is reportedly angry because she and Prince William truly wanted to be hands-on parents to their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave their senior positions behind, she and her husband have to step up. They felt as if the circumstances had them throwing "their three children under a bus."

Elle reported that a Kensington Palace spokesperson has rapidly released a statement to counter these claims. The Palace had it that the story is full of inaccuracies and false misinterpretations. Kensington Palace was also not consulted before the publication of the damning report.

While the reaction seems logical, especially if the accusations are damaging or untrue, it did raise a few eyebrows because it is quite rare for palace spokespeople to respond to rumors or allegations such as this. But it did now, and quite fast too.

It's funny how this event with what Meghan Markle allegedly told her friends, as reported by Daily Mail.

According to this earlier report, Meghan Markle allegedly grouched to her friends that if the press ever criticized Kate Middleton, the royal family would have stepped in and even change the media policies.

Markle reportedly told her friends that no one in the Palace would put up with it, and those outlets who dared to ruin Kate Middleton's name would be "shunned."

This report emerged after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote four UK tabloids that they would no longer engage with them in any way. The said decision was not something the Palace approved. It did not even know that this would happen.

Meghan allegedly told her friend that what irritated her, and her husband as well the most was if the press bashed Kate in a level and frequency they did Markle, they would have told the royal media outlets off and have new policies put into place. However, in Meghan's case, the Palace did not care.

Prince Harry even repeatedly told Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth about the bullying Markle was experiencing at the hands of the media but the two decided to ignore what was happening. They would not change the protocol regardless if Prince Harry was already in great pain for what was happening to his wife.

