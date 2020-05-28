Guinness World Record: Earth's Oldest Man Dies At 112

The world's oldest man, Bob Weighton, has died at the age of 112 after battling with cancer.

According to Evening Standard, Weighton's family shared that he died "peacefully in his sleep" at his home in Alton, Hampshire, England on Thursday morning.

"With great sadness, the Weighton family announces the death of our beloved Bob Weighton," the official statement reads.

The family described the centenarian as an "extraordinary man" and shared how he served as a "role model" to them.

"Bob was an extraordinary man, and to the family not really because of the amazing age he reached. A role model to us all, he lived his life interested in and engaged with all kinds of people from across the world," Weighton's family said.

The family also revealed how he lived his life with a positive outlook, as he "viewed everyone as his brother or sister" and always believed in "loving, accepting, and caring for one another."

Up until his death, the centenarian -- who was a former teacher and an engineer -- liked to share his ideas that involve politics, theology, ecology and had actively "cared greatly for the environment."

"We are so grateful that until the very end Bob remained our witty, kind, knowledgeable, conversationalist father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and we will miss him greatly," the family added.

Weighton is survived by his children Dorothy and David, including his 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

The World's Oldest Man By Guinness World Records

Weighton, who was born on March 29, 1908, has been named by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man last February, following the death of 112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe from Japan.

On the contrary, upon receiving the prestigious title, he explained to BBC that he did not consider this to be an exciting part of his life.

"I don't really feel satisfied because it means someone else has died. I just accept it as a fact. It's not something I ever intended, wanted, or worked for but it's just one of those facts of life. You might find it amazing but it's just one of those things," Weighton said.

He also proved that he has a great sense of humor by noting that the secret to longevity is "laughter" and "to avoid dying".

Birthday Celebration Amid COVID-19

Furthermore, in his last birthday celebration last March 29, the family observed strict health protocol and chose to celebrate his special day behind closed doors because of coronavirus lockdown.

The 112-year-old Weighton described how the "world is in a bit of a mess" with the ongoing health crisis.

It was also reported that he declined a birthday card sent by the Queen and explained that he did not want one at the taxpayers' expense.

On behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, the Firm sends greeting cards to those who are celebrating their 100th and 105th birthdays, as well as those who are celebrating their diamond wedding, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries.

The centenarian spent his lifetime working as an engineer in Taiwan, Japan, Canada before finally relocating to the U.K.

