Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Still Mad At Each Other? The TRUTH!

After their messy breakup, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly now on speaking terms following their settled custody schedule for their kids.

As cited by Entertainment Tonight, Pitt and Jolie's communication has shown a lot of improvement as the ex-couple are "getting along better."

"He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far," a source told the outlet. "To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they're both dedicated to co-parenting."

Moreover, reports also mentioned that the former couple's new agreement has allowed Pitt to visit his younger kids "every few days."

Only 10 minutes away from each other, the Golden Globe winner is currently residing at his large compound in Los Feliz while Jolie is in her $25 million historic mansion which was previously owned by Cleopatra filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille.

Brad Pitt's Kids Are His Number One Priority

After their shocking split in 2016, it was just last year that the Pitt and Jolie legally divorced. Fortunately, they are now in good terms after finally agreeing on arrangements for their six children -- Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

The source added that his kids are Pitt's number one priority and "are the most important thing to him."

Aside from this, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor has expressed how proud he is for their Shiloh -- who just turned 14 last week.

"Shiloh is close to both of her parents. All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh's birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake," a source shared with ET. "Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters."

Angelina's Devastating Moment

Last March, the "Salt" actress revealed that her two daughters Zahara and Shiloh have undergone a series of operations and have been in and out of the hospital for almost two months.

In her column for Time Magazine, the 44-year-old Hollywood A-lister shared how her kids have been sticking together despite the ordeal in their lives.

On the other hand, the father-of-six has decided to skip the 2020 British Academy Film And Television Arts awards night -- also known as the BAFTAs -- to be with his daughters.

Pitt, who won as the Best Supporting Actor for his movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the annual awards show, asked his co-star Margot Robbie to read a pre-written acceptance speech on his behalf.

In a statement obtained by Cosmopolitan U.K., the award-winning actor was forced to pull out from the event due to "family obligations."

Brad Pitt Dating Alia Shawkat?

Meanwhile, the "Troy" star has been rumored to be dating 31-year-old "Arrested Development" actress Alia Shawkat after she was spotted leaving Pitt's residence several times.

A source told Us Weekly that the two are just "hanging out plenty" since they are "only about 10 minutes away from each other."

