George Floyd Death: Teenage Witness Gets Emotional After Massive Backlash

​The young teenage girl who recorded George Floyd's death had a traumatizing experience due to the hate messages she is receiving online.

On May 25, 2020, Darnella Frazier's video that shows the arrest of the 46-year-old African-American citizen circulated online. It ignited online commotion as netizens called out the cop who pressed his knee onto the victim's neck which suffocated him until he died.

While her video could give justice to Floyd, a lot of netizens chose to send hate messages to the young girl that devastated her.

The 17-year-old bystander, whose Facebook account is now deactivated, opened up in a Facebook post and revealed that a lot of people blame her for not doing something more than shooting the incident (per TMZ).

According to the news outlet, netizens slammed Frazier and told her that she should have stepped in and intervened. That way, she could have saved the victim.

People added that she only posted the video for "clout or attention" and its possible payoff. However, she refuted that.

Although such comments may be understandable for others, for the young girl, stepping in the scene when she is just 17-year-old was scary.

Recording the scene was the best way for her to help Floyd, but his death also scarred her and affected her since more reporters kept on contacting her.

Meanwhile, Frazier's mother also defended her and told TMZ that her daughter was just doing a supply run when the incident happened. She added that Darnella should have never experienced the horrifying incident in the first place, as it only caused her daughter to suffer from social anxiety.

Floyd's Uncle Thanked Frazier

While everyone else has been slamming the young woman, George Floyd's uncle Selwyn Jones sent his gratitude for Frazier because, without her, none of what happened would have ever been known.

"I talked to her last night, and she said, 'I can't sleep.' I can't sleep, either. She said, 'That's all I can see. I can see your nephew begging, crying and dying at the same time. That's all I can see: his face,'" Jones said. "Without her, we wouldn't be having this conversation. She's an angel. She is my hero right now."

On Wednesday, the video also pushed Mayor Jacob Frey to call on prosecutors to file charges against the policeman who knelt on Floyd's neck. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has been assigned to handle any prosecution of the police on state criminal charges.

"Doesn't it disgust you to see someone put their knee around another human being's neck, put their hand in their pocket and pose for the camera while he's murdering somebody in broad daylight for everyone in the world to see?" Jones went on.

Following the incident, Floyd's relatives demanded to have the officers be charged with murder.

"They treated him worse than they treat animals," Philonise Floyd, Geroge's brother, told CNN. "They took a life - they deserve life."

A lot of people and well-known personalities, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, protested online and in person as they seek justice for Floyd.

READ MORE: DISGUSTING! LeBron James, Stephen Curry Speak Out After George Floyd's Death

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles