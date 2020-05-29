Angelina Jolie Not To Blame? Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Actually Expected Their Divorce!

No matter how fruitful and romantic Angelina Jolie's relationship with Brad Pitt is, some people will always see her as the third party who ruined Brad's marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Brad and Jennifer were considered Hollywood's golden couple back in the 90s. Their romance eventually led to the aisle in 2000 but ended with a divorce and zero children five years later.

Before their most-talked-about public separation, Brad was working on a movie with Jolie. The action-romance "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" hit the theaters in 2004. The film about a husband and wife struggling to keep their marriage as they work as assassins became a blockbuster movie.

Rumor has it that it was the start of Brad's infidelity to Jenn because a year later, their marriage fell apart and Pitt eventually had a relationship with Angelina. The BradGelina tandem lasted for 12 years, though it unfortunately also led to divorce in 2016.

All these years, people see the "Maleficent" star as the third party that crashed an ideal couple's relationship. But in a 2004 interview with Vanity Fair, Pitt dropped some hints revealing the truth about his split with Aniston -- which has nothing to do with Jolie.

Brad explained that he and the "Friends" alum always had a hard time riding to the idea of being "America's sweethearts" and do noy want to be a spokesman of a happy marriage for its sake.

"I'll tell you what I despise: this two-becomes-one thing where you lose your individuality. We don't cage each other with this pressure of happily ever after," Brad said.

The "Troy" star explained that they made a pact to see where things would go between them instead of caging each other on the idea of a "happy couple."

"I'm not sure it really is in our nature to be with someone for the rest of our lives, just because you made this pact. You keep going as long as you keep growing. When that dies, we do. But it constantly surprises me." Brad said.

"Just when you think you've gotten all you can out of it, you get knocked upside the head. It's good fun."

In an interview with Oprah in the same year, Brad said they felt the pressure of being a perfect couple from day one.

However, Brad revealed that he often got upset when the 51-year-old actress would disclose the personal aspect of their relationship to the media.

"We're good at getting sh*t on the table. Then she tells other people, and I get mad," he continued.

Bradd explained to Oprah that it upset him when Jen dished their little arguments to other people due to her "no-holds-barred/ no-secret" type of personality.

Ever since getting reunited at the 26th Screen Actor Guild awards earlier this year, there have been tons of speculations that the Hollywood golden couple has rekindled their romance. But neither Jenn or Brad has confirmed or denied the relationship.

