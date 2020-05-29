Kylie Jenner Fear: Mogul Afraid for Her Daughter Stormi Because of THIS

Whether people like it or not, 22-year-old Kylie Jenner can be genuinely called an influencer because of the influence she has on so many people.

Just on her social media accounts alone, especially Instagram, Kylie Jenner boasts 178 million followers.

Who could even forget when the makeup mogul was asked by the US Surgeon General to urge her followers to stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic?

The fourth-most followed on Instagram is not one to speak about important issues.

Though she has previously posted about some critical things, like the Australian Bush Wildfire, most of the Instagram posts Kylie Jenner show is more of her lavish and luxurious lifestyle.

If the mother-of-one isn't posting about the products from her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands, Kylie posts pictures of her everyday life that is mostly full of mansions, designer clothes and accessories, luxury cars, and vacations.

However, recently, Kylie Jenner spoke out about a recent controversy that shocked not only the United States but the entire world.

Kylie Jenner broke her traditional posts to address a very important matter on her social media after being moved by the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd.

The reality star took to her Instagram Story to speak out against racism. Aside from talking about it on her Instagram Story.

The youngest self-made billionaire then expressed some of her feelings and revealed why she exactly want to speak out against it.

"Since watching the devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week, I haven't been able to get his face and his words out of my mind," she started on her post.

"I'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many Black people around the country go through every day, but I know nobody should have to live in fear, and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others."

She says that she's afraid for her daughter's life, saying, "I fear for my daughter, and I hope for a better future for her. My heart breaks for George Floyd's family and friends."

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, is half-black and half-white. Her father, Travis Scott, is an African-American rapper.

Kylie also has African-American relatives in the family, such as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West's kids, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson.

George Floyd News: Who is He?

On Monday, 46-year-old George Floyd died after moving to Minnesota to have a "better life." his last moments alive were caught on video.

While being arrested, Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer's knee.

In the video, it showed Floyd pleading that he is in pain and couldn't breathe. Later on, his eyes just shut, and the pleas stopped.

He was then pronounced dead shortly after.

But why was George Floyd arrested?

According to a statement from the Minneapolis Police Department, four policemen responded to a call about a man who was suspected of forgery.

The police claim that Floyd first resisted the arrest and allegedly appeared to be under the influence.

George reportedly resisted the orders from the officials, which later resulted in a wrestle between the 46-year-old, and the officer named Derek Chauvin.

When Chauvin choked Floyd using his knees, lying down with hands cuffed behind his back, the latter could be repeatedly heard saying, "Please, I can't breathe. I can't breathe."

It is believed that Chauvin murdered Floyd.

