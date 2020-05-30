Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Kate Middleton BEATS Meg Big Time For Major Title

While the world is in the middle of a pandemic, Kate Middleton shines not just with her exceptional beauty, but also with her ability to project a cool image and inspire other people with her work.

This is how majority of British women find the Duchess of Cambridge after a recent poll declared the 38-year-old mother as the "coolest and most inspiring" female personality.

The survey showed that people see Kate as cooler and more inspiring compared to her fellow royal ladies, Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle.

In the survey conducted by polling firm Perspectus Global in May, they asked at least 2,000 British women to vote for the female personality they consider as the coolest and most inspiring in their career.

The mother-of-three got a total of 23 percent of the votes. Next to Kate, the female voters selected former United States First Lady Michelle Obama with 21 percent.

Meanwhile, the 94-year-old head of the British Monarchy came in third place with 20 percent of the votes, while the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex trailed behind in a lower spot.

Meghan was included on the top 25 list, but she only landed on the 15th position with nine percent of the votes.

Other leading female icons that made it to the list were pop singers Billie Eilish, Adele and Katy Perry. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden also made it to the list with 13 percent votes, as well as actress and activist Emma Watson with 12 percent.

Basis Of Voting

When the voters were asked what makes a "cool" role model, most of them responded that a cool woman is someone who has a strong sense of their own identity. Almost half of the participants also said that the person's genuine care for others plays a vital role in a cool image.

Meanwhile, 32 percent of the voters said that to be able to be inspiring, one should empower other women through their actions.

How Kate Middleton Made It To The Top?

Talking about the poll results, Perspectus Global spokesperson Evie Porter said that it is wonderful to see strong and powerful women standing up during uncertain times like the coronavairus pandemic.

She explained that the Duchess of Cambridge earned the spot by showcasing her genuine care to other people when the global health crisis started.

"From her Hold Still photography project to a video call with a new mum and virtual bingo session with care home residents, Kate has shown just how cool and inspiring she is," said Porter, who is also the project head of the said polling company.

Since the COVID-19 hit the United Kingdom in early March, Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have been making their presence felt in the nation.

They visited National Health Workers to show their support for medical frontliners, took time to have a video chat with a care home and students, and used their official social media account to encourage people to stay home.

