Prince Andrew's Disgusting Pick Up Line Before Having Sex With Teen Victims -- EXPOSED!

Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unexpected exit from the royal family, the Buckingham Palace is currently being hounded by the controversy involving Prince Andrew and his relationship to the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal blew up after one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre (also known as Virginia Roberts), came to light and claimed that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times between the years 1999 to 2002.

The 59-year-old son of Queen Elizabeth II tried coming out clean through a BBC interview, but everything backfired, leading the Prince to quit his royal duties earlier this year.

In the recent development of Prince Andrew's involvement with Epstein, Virginia Roberts revealed the royal's offensive pickup line before convincing younger women to sleep with him.

Prince Andrew's Pickup Line

In the Netflix documentary "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" released on Monday, Virginia revealed a damning allegation that would surely rock the royal family to its core.

The 36-year-old former sex slave recalled one of her first encounters with Prince Andrew in London when she was still 17 years old.

"Ghislaine has this favorite guessing game that she does; she goes to Prince Andrew 'how old do you think Virginia is?' And he said 17," Virginia told the interviewers.

Hpwver, what's more shocking is her revelation on how Prince Andrew uses a pickup line in reference to his daughters before luring girls to have sex with him.

"'My daughters aren't far from your age. My daughters are a little bit younger than you,'" Prince Andrew allegedly said, as per Virginia.

The Prince shares two daughters Princess Beatrice (31) and Princess Eugenie (30) with his now ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

In her previous revelation, Virginia said that she remembers meeting the Duke of York in a private London nightclub.

"We went out for the night, club Tramp in London. He dances, and he's profusely sweating over me, and it was disgusting. We get back to the townhouse, go upstairs," Virginia said.

On the same night, the famous photo of her and the Prince right beside Ghislaine Maxwell was also taken. She was then told by Ghislaine (Epstein's pimp) that she would have to do with Prince Andrew what he is doing for Jeffrey.

"Right after that photo was taken, I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time," Virginia added.

Groping Allegations

In the same documentary series, a former employee of Epstein came forward as an eyewitness to Prince Andrew's nasty behavior around women.

According to Steve Skully, an IT person previously working on Epstein's Little Saint James Island, said that he saw how the Duke deliberately touched a topless woman at the island's pool.

"They were engaged in foreplay. He was grabbing her and grinding against her," he said, recalling an incident that happened back in 2004.

Skully shared the same story in an interview with The Sun before, and the publication identified the same girl as Virginia.

