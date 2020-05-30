[VIDEO] LeBron James Spotted Biking With Anthony Davis, JR Smith As LA Reopens

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are putting in the work as LA starts reopening its economy.

Interestingly, it looks like they are working with JR Smith.

In a video that surfaced on Saturday, LeBron was spotted biking -- perhaps doing some cardio -- along with AD and Smith. This is after the Lakers reopened its practice facility last week as the NBA tries to resume its suspended 2019-20 season.

As can be seen on the video, it sure seems the three are working together. Of course, this will spark rumors that Smith could be looking to team up with LeBron again, especially since he remains a free agent after he was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

Before the season was suspended due to COVID-19, the Lakers are at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 49-14 record. They were only behind the Milwaukee Bucks in terms of overall record.





(via instakyle/Instagram) He drove by and saw LeBron, AD and JR Smith out for a bike ride in LA today(via instakyle/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7ECnq7XKIC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 30, 2020

The Purple and Gold franchise is also the favorite to win it all this year, with LeBron looking reinvigorated after missing the playoffs in 2018-19. Moreover, with Davis in the fold, the Lakers are considered the team to beat not only in the West but also in the whole NBA.

According to the latest reports, the NBA is planning to resume the season by late July or early August, with Orlando's Disney World the most likely venue. However, there is no final plan yet of what format the league will take should the campaign push through

