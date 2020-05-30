In a stunning interview, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas revealed the true reason why she didn't take the next step in her relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

Bonas, an English actress and model, had a high-profile relationship with Prince Harry beginning in 2012. However, it didn't last long and they split up two years later in 2014.

Now, in her chat with The Daily Telegraph, the 31-year-old film and TV star admitted that she was a big reason why their relationship didn't work out. According to Bonas, the pressure of being in the royal family was too much for her to handle and she was not prepared for it.

"The fear of failing, the fear of rejection, the fear of not getting it right, the fear of not being perfect ... I think that has limited me in certain situations in my life," Bonas said, referring to the kind of life she would definitely have had she been the one Prince Harry married.

Sure enough, Bonas is not wrong with her comments. Royal watchers need not to look further for proof than Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018.

While everyone thought it was a fairy tale wedding for Prince Harry and Meghan, it didn't last long and their dream life soon turned into a nightmare filled with controversies and criticisms about their every single move -- be it good or bad. The constant media scrutiny was also a big factor why the Sussexes decided to stepo down as senior members of the royal family and live an independent life, away from the monarchy.

Cressida could have been the one in Meghan's position, but she knew she wouldn't be able to survive it. However, she is happy with what happened and admitted that she has grown ever since her relationship with the Duke of Sussex ended.

"I think I have grown confident and fortunately I have learnt not to sweat the small stuff too much," Bonas shared.

"And I just think it has definitely given me a stronger sense of purpose and a stronger sense of what I want or don't want."

For what it's worth, Cressida Bonas is now set to marry another Harry in real estate broker Harry Wentworth Stanley. It remains to be seen when they will tie the knot, as their wedding has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they are now living in Los Angeles after moving there from Canada at the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis.

