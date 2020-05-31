Prince Andrew Scandal: Queen Elizabeth's Son Hiding Jeffrey Epstein Crime Information, Butler Says

The former butler of deceased bank financier Jeffrey Epstein has recently broken his silence to urge Britain's Prince Andrew to cooperate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

70-year-old Juan Alessi confessed that Prince Andrew attended a couple of naked pool parties at Epstein's home in Florida, famously called, "House of Sin," nineteen years ago.

He also claimed that there were massage tables set up for Prince Andrew.

Alessi worked for Epstein in 1991 until 2006 and was even interrogated by the FBI, police, and the victims' lawyers about Epstein and Prince Andrew.

Speaking to The Mirror, Alessi said he met with the Duke of York twice at the mogul's Florida home, but never saw him interacting with any women.

Describing the Prince, Alessi said, "Andrew was a nice guy. I never see him with girls. I never see him with Virginia. I never saw him naked or actually having the massage," telling Mirror.

"If he had a massage as I say in my deposition, everything was upstairs behind closed doors. I never saw him kissing anybody or patting anybody."

He further said that Prince Andrew was the only person who ever left my wife and me a tip when he left. It was $140 bucks. It was nice."

Alessi claimed that his boss did not allow anybody to them.

The ex-butler said, in a sworn statement to the Palm Beach police in 2005, that Prince Andrew stayed for weeks at a time at Epstein's "blue room" in Florida, which was home as full of nude pictures of young women.

"You would need to be blind not to see them. Pictures of young girls, objects, and ornaments were all over the house."

With Prince Andrew failing to cooperate with the FBI since the investigation, Alessi thinks, "Maybe he has something to hide. I don't know. I don't know what happened beyond that."

US Attorney Geoff Berman told ABC Newsin March that the Duke of York has "completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation" despite initially saying he would, and that the office is now "considering its options."

In August 2019, 66-year-old Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide, and the ex-butler had chosen to spoke out now because he says his confidentiality agreement died when his boss died.

The ex-butler former claimed that one of his jobs was to clean the sex toys that Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell used.

He described Maxwell as a "reputed pimp" and called her "the devil."

"She absolutely knew what Epstein was doing."

Alessi also said that Maxwell knew what Epstein was involved in and that she made him drive around Palm Beach in search of women who could give her boyfriend a massage.

Aside from cleaning sex toys, Alessi was also tasked to pay the women after withdrawing $10,000 from Epstein's bank account and claimed he didn't know what he had been paying the girls for.

"The FBI needs to talk to Ghislaine. She knows more than anyone. Whole days she spent recruiting girls. I was driving. I wish I had known what for. I would stop at a massage parlor," Alessi said.

READ MORE: Royal Shame: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Switched Post Megxit Backup From Royal Family to THIS

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles