Royal Fury: Prince William, Kate Middleton Suing Tatler Over ‘Sexist’ Accusations

After the scandalous accusation of society bible Tatler magazine to Kate Middleton, Kensington Palace is taking legal action against the publication over its "sexist" and "disgusting" representation of the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to reports, the palace has sent legal letters on behalf of Kate to have the article titled "Catherine the Great" taken down.

A source told the Daily Mail that what Tatler published was a story "full of lies" and a total distortion of the royal's image

"That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It's preposterous and downright wrong," the source said.

The source also condemned the fact that even Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, was dragged into the controversy.

"The whole thing is class snobbery at its very worst. The stuff about [Kate's sister] Pippa is horrible. Tatler may think it's immune from action as it's read by the Royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference," the source added.

Kate Middleton "Exhausted and Trapped" After Megxit

The said legal action came after the magazine claimed that Kate feels "exhausted and trapped" by the extensive workload left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who officially stepped down from the royal family last April.

Aside from this, Tatler also referenced an alleged "row" between Duchesses Kate and Meghan during the latter's royal wedding in 2018. The feud was reportedly about whether the bridesmaids -- that includes Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte -- should wear tights.

Another claim made by the article was that the mother-of-three had "a ruthless survival streak" and is now speaking "like the Queen."

A Rare Statement from Kensington Palace

Prior to the legal action, Kensington Palace made a bold and rare move to set the record straight regarding the issue.

A statement from the Palace defended the Duchess and mentioned that the Tatler story "contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations."

However, the publication revealed that the Palace has been informed about the story for months and therefore will "stand" with their reporting.

"Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false," a spokesperson from Tatler told Insider.

The feud between the Sussexes and the Cambridges has been one of the biggest controversies surrounding the royal family.

The last time that the Fab Four of Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Prince William and Duchess Kate appeared in public together was during the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey last March.

Apart from them, the said event was also attended by other senior royals such as Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and lastly, Queen Elizabeth II.

