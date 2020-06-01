Desperate Royals? Piers Morgan Slams 'IRRELEVANT' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan is still not yet done lambasting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even though they are no longer senior royals.

This time, he slammed them once again and called them out for being irrelevant.

Recently, Morgan admitted that he went too far with his statements about Prince Harry and Meghan. It came as a surprise to royal watchers since the Good Morning Britain presenter has always been critical of the former royal couple.

A few weeks later, however, he is back to his old self again and started to grill the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once more.

The 55-year-old journalist sat down for an interview with The Sun's T.V. Mag where he disclosed that he was pleased to see celebrities lie low for a moment and shift their focus on the frontliners instead.

"I don't miss the celebrity stuff at all - celebrities have been put firmly back in their box. The real stars are the health workers. They're the people that we need to value high​​est," said Piers, who previously experienced his own COVID-19 scare.

He swiftly added Prince Harry and Meghan's names during the conversation and claimed that he does not care about them anymore since the Sussexes are "utterly irrelevant."

The family-of-three is now spending their days in quarantine in a Beverly Hills mansion, though they had to postpone most of their plans after Megxit.

According to Piers, the two are still trying to get attention by doing "stupid lawsuits" and complaining about the media.

Meghan recently suffered from great humiliation after losing the first round of her court case against Associated Newspapers for the five articles published by Mail Online and Mail On Sunday. The outlet allegedly made several derogatory statements against her.

Prince Harry and Meghan also reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) about the drones flying as low as 20 feet over their L.A. mansion over the past weeks. The drones flying day after another became a threat to the couple, most especially since they are living with their 1-year-old child son Archie.

Piers also slammed the Sussexes' relocation from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles by sharing a link of the article by the Sun's Dan Wooton along with the caption: "Oh jeez...there goes the neighborhood."

Piers Broke His Promise?

As mentioned, the broadcaster realized earlier this month that he had been too much on the couple, whom he branded as "whiny little brats" after deciding to have a zero engagement policy with some newspaper groups.

The two sent a letter to the editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express saying that they would not respond to any inquiries from their journalists anymore.

"Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably. Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely," he told The Sunday Times.

The duke and duchess will continuously receive controversial opinions from Piers, as he just signed on for another year at the two-season old show.

"I've just signed a new contract up for GMB until the end of next year," Piers recently revealed. "I love working with Susanna and the team - we're a Yin and Yang that works."

