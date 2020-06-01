Royal Scare: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Takes MASSIVE Action Amid Security Issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are cashing out a hefty sum of money for their new security team in Los Angeles.

After spotting several drones flying near their L.A. home last week, the former royals were concerned about their safety, most especially for their 1-year-old son Archie.

"Drones have been flying over their house at all hours. It's creepy and incredibly scary from a security standpoint, especially when they are outside with the baby," an insider told Fox News. "There's no telling who is flying them and they have received death threats in the past, so every potential danger has to be taken seriously."

Prince Harry, Meghan Hiring Ex-US President's Former Security

With that said, Sunday Mirror revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired an exclusive A-list security firm which was owned by Gavin de Becker -- the former security chief of President Ronald Reagan.

"Harry and Meghan have full confidence in de Becker's firm and they come highly recommended. They are the biggest security firm in LA and by far the most respected. They aren't cheap, but if you want the best you have to pay for it," a source told the news outlet.

It was also reported that hiring their services do not come cheap, as they charge a whopping £7,000 per day for security protection.

With their headquarter in L.A., Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) is a security and consulting firm that provides protection to many of the world's most prominent families and individuals. It was even dubbed as "the secret service for famous people."

Aside from the former U.S. President, some of its famous clients also include Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Oscar winner Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lawrence, Madonna and Barbra Streisand.

The security firm also claims to provide national security services to the CIA and FBI.

US President Donald Trump Will Not Cover the Sussexes Security Cost

Although it is uncertain where will the former royals get the money to pay their security bill, it is worth noting that they previously vowed to pay for their own protection.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan's under-the-radar arrival in America, U.S. President Donald Trump was vocal about refusing to shoulder their security protection.

"Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" the 73-year-old world leader posted in a tweet.

On the other hand, a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement saying that the two "have no plans to ask" the government for any security-related resources and a "privately funded security arrangements have been made."

The Sussexes have been living in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by entertainment mogul and Madea creator Tyler Perry.

Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie have also reached a couple of milestones in the said mansion, including their son's first birthday and the couple's second wedding anniversary.

