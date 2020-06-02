Amber Heard In Trouble! 'Aquaman' Star Accused Of FAKING Bruises By Her Friend

Amber Heard is in trouble again after her close friend revealed that she faked her bruises in the past.

Ever since the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Heard started, a lot of shocking claims about the two have emerged. It includes how the "Aquaman" star altered her injuries to mislead the investigation and ruin Depp's name.

However, as their case continues, the actress also keeps on losing her allies. Now, one of her friends chose to defend the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor instead.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

According to The Blast, Laura Divenere revealed to the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia that she never saw any injuries or bruises on Heard. She is considered one of Amber's closest confidantes, as she used to work as an interior designer at that time.

In a set of screenshots of Divenere's statement, she talked about the time when Heard claimed she suffered from Depp's abuse on May 21, 2016.

"I was with Amber and interacted with her frequently on the several days immediately following her abuse allegation ... including at least on May 23, 24, 25. On those days, I worked with Amber, retrieved packages for her, rode elevators with her, and saw her up close and in person," she recalled.

Divenere added that she never observed any sign of physical abuse or any kind during those days. She also mentioned that throughout the years she has known the actress, Heard never mentioned any abuse she experienced.

"I knew and interacted with Amber's close friends Rocky Pennington, iO Tillett Wright, and her sister Whitney Heard," she went on. "None of them ever mentioned any accusation of violence or other abuse against Amber by Mr. Depp."

Far from what Heard claimed, Divenere debunked the actress' claims and disclosed that it was the actress who got verbally abusive toward her former assistant, Kate James.

Divenere discovered something was going on since Kate called her several times while crying and told her the poor treatment she received from Heard.

More Damning Allegations

Even Kate herself signed a statement against her former boss.

The former personal assistant previously submitted a sworn statement in which she revealed that Heard became abusive to her and others during those years.

She added that throughout her work contract from March 2012 to February 2015, Heard made her go to every newsstand to purchase multiple copies of the magazines that featured the actress every week. The actress reportedly enjoyed her newfound fame ever since she started dating Depp.

"Once I left some out in the apartment by mistake, and Amber flipped out at me over that," James said.

Meanwhile, Depp's friend Josh Richman narrated how the 34-year-old actress faked a bloody nose and abused Depp emotionally numerous times.

"We, and certainly I knew from Johnny that prior to the wedding that on a night they had an argument, Johnny recounted to me, Amber went into the bathroom, and came out with a Kleenex with red on it, saying he had given her a bloody nose," the 54-year-old "The Fanatic" actor recalled.

He added that the actor retrieved the Kleenex after the incident and found out that the "blood" was red nail polish. Until now, Depp reportedly still has the tissue he can use as evidence in the future.

