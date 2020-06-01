'Riverdale' Star Cole Sprouse ARRESTED, TIED During California Protest

As the nationwide protest against the brutal death of George Floyd continues, another prominent celebrity got involved while taking a stand. Earlier on Monday, "Riverdale" star Cole Sprouse revealed that he got arrested for taking part in one of the protests.

In an Instagram post, the 27-year-actor shared his experience while joining a peaceful protest in Santa Monica, California during the weekend.

"A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," Sprouse wrote alongside a black and yellow text image stating "Black Lives Matter."

He recalled the series of events that led to his arrest on the 31st of May. According to Sprouse, they were targeted and cornered by police officers even though they are not doing anything illegal during the protest.

"We were given the option to leave and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested," Sprouse recounted.

"When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us."

The Disney alum also expressed his support to the ongoing nationwide protest. Sprouse believes that peaceful protests, riots, and looting are a legitimate form of protest.

However, the actor and photography enthusiast reiterated that he is sharing his story not to make the narrative all about him as a public figure. He added that his short time in detainment is nothing compared to others present in the protest.

Instead, the other half of the famous Sprouse twins hope that his experience proves that institutional consequences can happen to anyone, even while participating in a peaceful movement.

"This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing," Sprouse continued.

"This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well."

The "Five Feet Apart" actor also said that it would be the last time he will talk about the controversial subject, as he is not well versed enough to do so and does not want to draw the attention away from the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the end, Sprouse encouraged his 32.2 million Instagram followers to take part by supporting and donating the said movement. On his Instagram Stories, the actor educated his followers with ways to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement through a link leading directly to donation drives.

The Instagram post, which now has over 845,000 likes, also gained massive compliment. People are praising Sprouse for using his platform, influence, and privilege to speak up and make a stand.

"Solidarity, Cole. Respect for the well-written message," actor Cameron Monaghan commented.

"Thank you for using your voice and platform, Cole," singer Asha Bromfield added.

As of writing, the Los Angeles police has yet to comment on Sprouse and crew's arrest.

