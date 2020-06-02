Kim Kardashian, Kanye West THREATENS Ex-Bodyguard With Multi-Million Lawsuit

A former bodyguard and NYPD cop is facing the wrath of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after allegedly dishing some of the personal and private stuff of the couple.

Last month, Kanye's former security aide Steve Stanulis opened up about his experience working for the millionaire couple during his appearance at the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.

During his interview, the bodyguard-turned-acto-and-director revealed some of the ridiculous rules he had to follow while working for Kim and Kanye. One of which is walking 10 paces behind the 42-year-old rapper.

Steve also claimed that Kanye gets mad whenever he blocked a paparazzi shot.

Moreover, he dished out an incident when the "Famous" hitmaker almost had an altercation with an Italian dignitary's security team during a hotel room mishap in the past.

While Steve told podcast hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that the "Yeezy" founder is the "moodiest and neediest" celebrity he ever worked for, he also said that Kanye is the most hardworking one.

Since then, the former bodyguard has switched career and is currently working on a movie called "5th Borough," which is scheduled to be released on June 3rd.

Kim and Kanye's Retort

The "KKW Beauty" mogul and "Sunday Service" founder responded to Steve's claims by slamming him with a cease and desist order.

According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye accused Steve of breaking their confidentiality agreement and making "false and defamatory" statements.

Based on the documents obtained by TMZ, the couple is claiming that Steve signed an agreement back in 2016 prohibiting him from sharing personal or business information about the West family.

Although the power couple did not mention which statement of Steve are false and defamatory, they threatened to file a $10 million lawsuit against the former bodyguard for breaking the confidentiality deal.

It is not the first time that Kim and Kanye threatened Steve with a lawsuit. In May 2016, they also scared him with a $30 million lawsuit and demanded a public apology.

Steve Stanulis' Response

Through his publicist Zack Teperman, Steve was firm that he did not breach any confidentiality agreement and pointed out that what he discussed on the podcast are stories that have long been out in public.

"It is unfortunate that this private matter between all parties has gotten out; however, no breach of any confidentiality agreement was done," Teperman said in a statement.

"For Kanye and Kim's counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together."

Steve's camp said that they will respect Kim and Kanye's decision should they pursue with the legal action and that they are willing to face it. But instead of wasting money in a legal battle, Teperman gave the couple a piece of advice.

"If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago," he added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles