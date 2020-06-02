Duchess Betrayal: Meghan Markle Triggered Kate Middleton's Controversial Tatler Article?

The plot thickens about the Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle alleged feud.

Last week, Tatler published a controversial profile of Cambridge's Duchess on their magazine for the July/August issue.

According to Kensington Palace's statement, the article is "contained a swathe of inaccuracies and false representations."

The article "Catherine the Great" was written by Anna Pasternak.

"Pasternak's article caused immense, unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue."

A source of The Sun further claimed that Pasternak is sticking to her story and claims that her insiders are telling the truth.

"She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney, who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada."

As per The Sun, Anna Pasternak is friends with a former Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney, who is the sister-in-law of Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

The publication, however, suggests that there is no suggestion that the Duchess of Sussex briefed the writer herself.

Jessica Mulroney is a fashion stylist based in Canada and is said to have helped look after the Sussexes' son, Archie, while Meghan and Prince were in Britain early this year to complete their final round of royal engagements.

Jessica Mulroney's kids, John and Brian, were page boys and Ivy, a flower girl at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018.

According to People Magazine, five of Meghan's friends instructed the newspaper to protect the Duchess in backlash over her wedding to the 35-year-old prince and her relationship with her dad, Thomas Markle Sr.

It was reported that Jessica was one of the five friends, but it has never been proved.

The Duchess of Sussex has also denied asking them to do it.

Reports also claim that Meghan enlisted Jessica to put pressure on a former business advisor, so they write a "more favorable article" about her.

The reports surfaced during the former "Suits" star's legal battle with the Mail on Sunday, where the tabloid published letters to her dad.

The Controversial Tatler Article

The article written by Pasternak angered the palace, which also referred to eating disorders, suggesting that the mother of three has become "perilously thin" like the late Princess of Wales, Diana.

Tatler also claimed that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's feud started over Princess Charlotte's tights that she wore at their 2018 royal wedding.

The publication further sparked fury quoting a source claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quitting the royal family and leaving for America made Kate "throw her children under a bus."

According to The Daily Mail, Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly demanded the magazine remove its article about Kate, calling it "preposterous and downright wrong."

A tipster close to the couple told the online portal, "The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton."

The source further said, "Tatler may think it's immune from action as it's read by the royals and on every coffee table in every smart home, but it makes no difference."

