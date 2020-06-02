'Sex and the City' Scandal: Sarah Jessica Parker Sued for This!

Who could forget Sarah Jessica Parker and her iconic role in "Sex and the City?" Unfortunately, she is back on everyone's radar after the news gets out that she is being sued.

According to Page Six, a former manager at one of her stores is suing the enigmatic actress and her business partner of not paying overtime pages.

Heather Holt, the ex-manager filing the suit, claims in the papers that Parker, as well as her business partner, George Malkemus, did not pay her for the overtime work she rendered from December 31, 2018, up to March 1, 2020.

Imagine working on New Year's Eve and not getting paid for the time and effort given!

"Plaintiff was not adequately compensated overtime wages at the overtime wage rate for all hours worked over forty in a workweek," the suit reads. The suit, however, did not reveal how much in total Sarah Jessica Parker owe Holt.

Holt is not pursuing all the back wages, though. She is also claiming interest, "liquidated damages," and even "statutory penalties." That's bound to be a huge sum. Under New York laws, all New Yorkers deserve to be paid for the time they rendered in service. This is provided for under the Wage Theft Prevent Act.

Violations of this act can lead to serious consequences. All employers are said to be held accountable when violations are made, regardless of who they are. This is precisely what Holt's lawyer, Lawrence Spasojevich, said.

According to the lawyer from Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, "celebrities such as Ms. Parker" are held accountable by the law as well.

A rep for Parker commented to Page Six, "We learned about the suit from your inquiry and are looking into the claims."

This could imply that they did not even know that the actress was being sued until her camp was asked for a comment.

At present, the actress, just like everyone else, is striving to survive the quarantine. She even rang in her 23rd wedding anniversary while in lockdown back in May 19. Needless to say, there were no fancy celebrations.

The day remained as meaningful as ever, though. Speaking with Bruce Bozzi of Radio Andy, the 55-year-old claimed that they spent the special day, or night rather, playing monopoly in front of the living room TV.

Sounds cool.

She added that this is the first time since forever that she and her husband got control of the television for the night. Usually, it is their kids who dominate the television set. They have a total of three, a 17-year-old son and 10-year-old twins.

After they tucked the children in, they got to choose what Netflix show to watch, which was quite a novelty. They reportedly decided to watch the German detective series, "Babylon Berlin."

SJP remained coy on what they did the whole day. She shared that it was just like any other day where she cooks and cleans the kitchen. They had an exceptionally good dinner because the kids greeted them on their anniversary.

