Royal Heartbreak: Did Prince Charles FAKE His Love For Princess Diana, Camilla?

Did Prince Charles play with Camilla and Princess Diana's hearts since he wanted to marry someone else?

Prince Charles' infidelity became the most infamous royal family news during his marriage with Princess Diana. The future king reportedly restarted his romantic entanglement with Camilla two years after Prince Harry was born.

A year before the royal couple got divorced in 1996, Princess Diana personally mentioned to a Panorama interview that she knew that her husband was having an affair with Camilla.

However, years after Princess Diana's death, a note that she wrote surfaced, revealing that she and Camilla were just being used as "decoy" by the heir to the throne.

"This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous - my husband is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure, and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy," she stated on the alleged note she gave to her former butler Paul Burrell.

Princess Diana reportedly disclosed Prince Charles' possible connection to the accident, as he allegedly wanted to marry Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Even after the Princess of Wales' death, Tiggy reportedly stepped in and almost became the mother of the two princes.

Who Is Tiggy?

Tiggy, whose real name is Alexandra Legge-Burke, established strong connections with the royal family.

She attended the same Swiss finishing school as Princess Diana, and her family usually spent time with the royals, including Prince Charles.

When she became the perfect candidate to become the royal nanny, she got the nickname "Tiggy" from the Beatrix Potter character Mrs. Tiggywinkle.

Both young Prince William and Prince Harry admired her dearly. However, their bond caused Princess Diana to be jealous, especially when they became closer after the royal princess' divorce from Prince Charles.

Even after Princess Diana's death, Tiggy remained an important person in the princes' lives. She ended her job as the royal nanny in 1999 before she got married and moved on with her life.

Was There MORE?

Aside from Princess Diana, Camilla, and Tiggy, Prince Charles' heart seemed to have been caught by another woman.

In 2017, the Town & Country magazine alleged that Prince Charles spent time with numerous women in the past, though the Palace strongly denied it. One of the said women included Dale "Kanga" Tryon, a "close friend" of the prince.

Kanga allegedly became Camilla's rival in winning Prince Charles' affections at one point.

Although she was married to the Prince of Wales' close friend, Lord Anthony Tryon, the public believed that they were having a long-time affair after Prince Charles referred to her as the "the only woman who ever understood him."

"That was never substantiated, and Tryon was careful to publicly deny any saucy rumors, especially considering his romance with Camilla played out around the same time," reporter Michelle Mulligan wrote in Town & Country.

Another writer, Christopher Wilson, added fuel to the reports in his article for the Daily Mail in October 2008.

Wilson wrote that most people thought that the battle for Prince Charles' heart was only between Camilla and Princess Diana. However, he revealed that Kanga once became as important as Camilla to the Prince of Wales.

