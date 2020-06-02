Meghan Markle In 'Dancing With The Stars'? It's POSSIBLE!

It sure looks like Meghan Markle made the right decision in moving to Hollywood. Apparently, various doors of opportunity have opened up for her, including the chance to join "Dancing With The Stars."

The coronavirus pandemic has been keeping Prince Harry and Meghan away from fulfilling their L.A. dream ever since they officially departed from the royal family. It also caused them to miss out on most of money-making appearances.

However, while the lockdown period has not been lifted yet, an opportunity suddenly approached the Duchess of Sussex as a "Dancing With The Stars" judge directly invited her to the ballroom floor!

The 64-year-old choreographer and longtime DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli appeared in a virtual interview with Extra before the show's 15th anniversary. Although the production team is still figuring out how they can resume the live shows amid the health crisis, Tonioli shared an exciting idea about how the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress would be a great addition to the cast.

"She'd be great! It'd make her look accessible and funny - it'd be brilliant. Meghan, if you're watching this, please! We'd love you to do it," the ballroom expert said.

He then expressed his hopes for DWTS to begin production soon, even without a live audience.

"If you can recreate the sense of excitement, I'm sure it's possible," Tonioli shared.

Aside from the possible DWTS participation, Meghan marked her first appearance since Megxit during a pre-recorded video with Good Morning America. She signed on the USA TV show to do a short interview to promote the Disney nature documentary "Elephants."

In January 2020, news outlets revealed that the Duchess agreed to collaborate with Disney through a voiceover deal that aimed to benefit the wildlife charity "Elephants Without Borders."

Meghan's TRUE Feelings About Relocation To L.A.

The unforeseen circumstances might have left them crippled for a moment, but a source told Us Weekly that their move to America made the royal couple really excited.

"The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they've been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now," the insider went on.

Although the duchess does not have any on-screen projects yet, she and Prince Harry continue to extend their hands to help those in need, especially during the pandemic.

The couple took over much of the royal family news headlines when they made a public appearance last April to deliver foods to the needy as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. They did the activity in collaboration with Project Angel Food, a local charity in L.A.

"What's so lovely is that the organization has now seen an uptick in donations, many of which people have been making in honor of [their] baby, Archie's, first birthday on May 6," a source told PageSix. "This makes Meghan and Harry so happy as it's something so meaningful for his birthday that they will otherwise have to spend in lockdown."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles