Piers Morgan On Drugs? GMB Broadcaster Slammed For Controversial Remarks!

Piers Morgan is off to an outlandish start to the week after he got slammed for allegedly "using drugs."

Throughout his stay at Good Morning Britain, Piers has always been the one to share controversial opinions about contentious people. He plans to give more statements, too, as he just signed on for another year at the six-year-old show.

"I've just signed a new contract up for GMB until the end of next year," the 55-year-old broadcaster said. "I love working with Susanna and the team - we're a Yin and Yang that works."

However, when he returned to the show after a week-long break, he immediately launched a rant about Dominic Cummings' trip to Durham during the lockdown period.

Cummings' trip from London to visit his parents even though his wife had symptoms of coronavirus caught the GMB presenter's attention. As a result, Piers called out the government advisor for destroying the protocols and putting innocent lives at risk.

"Why don't we call it what it is, Dominic Cummings is a liar. He broke the rules we know it, everyone knows it... they're not gonna shut me down, he broke every rule there is to break," he exclaimed.

Piers added that the rules established "were very straightforward," and the fact that Cummings is back to work like nothing happened "stinks."

Because of his reckless tirade, Lord Sugar revived his feud with Piers and accused him of being on drugs because he was acting too hyper.

"I have just watched the start of @gmb. Morgan did not stop ranting for 10 minutes and did not come up for air. He must be on drugs he is so hyper," the chairman of Amshold Group said. "@susannareid100 just Hmming every 2 mins."

Until now, Cummings refuses to apologize. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also did not sack him (since he reportedly "followed the instincts of every father") nor his top aide for allowing such thing to happen.

Friendship OVER!

The 25-year friendship between Piers and Sugar ended a long time ago, and it was not the first time they exchanged blows against each other.

Earlier this month, Sugar nicknamed Piers an "obnoxious, self-centered tosser." Even before that, he said the GMB host does not really "give a s***" about the NHS."

Meanwhile, in March 2020, the GMB presenter and business mogul had an intense exchange over the needs of the NHS.

"Dear Mr. Morgan we need 25,000 ventilators, please deliver ASAP. Pathetic man. "I think he needs the NHS psychiatric department as he is delusional," Sugar tweeted at that time.

Piers then responded: "You're a billionaire who's done absolutely f*** all during this crisis except tell everyone to stop scare-mongering & take incessant pathetic potshots at me from your luxury American mansion."

Their relationship now is far from what they had years ago. In a column for the Daily Mail in 2018, Piers even shared how they were actually very good friends.

"Yet we're the kind of friends who delight in mocking each other at every opportunity - especially in public."

Unfortunately, in an interview with the Sunday Times last month, Morgan admitted they are no longer friends.

