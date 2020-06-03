Kim Kardashian Pain: Kanye West Struggling Big Time With Kim!

Going through the past few months on lockdown and quarantine is already a survival mode for everybody. But it gets 10 times more challenging when you are not in good terms with your spouse and have to stick with them 24/7.

Just like the rest of the married couples getting into each others' nerves during quarantine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also experiencing a tough time dealing with each other daily.

Rumor has it that the couple has been getting into each other's throat since the whole coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home restriction began. Just recently, another insider revealed that Kim and Kanye's contrasting approach during quarantine is sometimes causing the clash between the couple.

It turns out that they have an oppositive way of managing their time and keeping themselves busy while on quarantine.

"Sometimes they are on different pages," a source told Us Weekly, adding that their conflicting schedules are putting the couple into a challenging period.

"She gets up early and works out, and he is up late."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars jam-packed routine has helped her go through quarantine, while her husband struggles to manage his free time.

"Kim is working out nonstop and doing her thing. Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim," the insider explained.

Despite the drama, the source clarified that Kim and Kanye are doing well in dealing with the global health crisis. The 42-year-old rapper has been trying to lighten Kim's workload and make sure she has time to unwind and rest.

Building Marriage Tension

It is not the first time that the "KKW Beauty" mogul and "Yeezy" founder has been rumored to having marital problems in the middle of the pandemic. Last month, a source revealed that Kim and Kanye are staying at the opposite ends of their house to avoid clashing.

The source said that the 39-year-old mom is starting to lose herself for being on top of things in the household.

"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her," the insider said.

"She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil."

KimYe Marriage On The Rocks?

In April, another insider told Us Weekly that the "Famous" rapper is getting on Kim's nerves most of the time.

Despite several reports that Kim and Kanye are going a tough time together, a source said their marriage is still stable.

"There are no issues in their marriage. They're solid. They're totally fine and doing great as a couple. It frustrates them to see otherwise," the source explained.

For what it's worth, Kim and Kanye recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Kim marked it with a sweet shoutout to Kanye with an Instagram post.

